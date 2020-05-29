Future Man Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More

- Advertisement -

Future man is a comedy web tv series on Hulu. The series has been created by Howard Overan, Kye hunter, and Ariel Shaffir. The series premiered on Hulu for the first time on November 14, 2017. The audience loved the humor in the script. So, the series was renewed for the second season, which was finally released on January 11, 2019. Both season 1 and season 2 of the show have 13 episodes each.

Season 3 release date

Season 3 of the show has already been broadcasted on Hulu on April 3, 2020. It consists of 8 episodes. Alex Bruno and Jonathan Watson have directed season 3 of the show.

Season 3 plot

The TV series revolves around an unfocused janitor who is still living with his parents. He spends most of his time playing a game called ‘Biotic Wars.’ After many unsuccessful attempts, he is finally able to complete the game’s final level and is labeled as an in-game Savior. After the game finishes, 2 characters from the game land into his room using time travel. They explain Josh Futterman, the janitor that the game he just completed is a way to recruit people who can save their friend. The story revolves around the janitor, trying to save an in-game character.

Season 3 cast

Josh Hutcherson as Josh Futturman, Eliza Coupe as Tiger, Derek Wilson as Wolf, Seth Rogen as Susan, Kimberly Hebert Gregory as Mathers, and many other guest appearances by well-known artists.

