Fuller House Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

Kavin
Fuller House is an American sitcom that made its initial debut in the television entertainment portfolio on Feb,26,2016. The series has completed 5 seasons consisting of 61 episodes. It’s one of the few seasons which gets renewed soon after the completion. Based on the positive response from the audience development has renewed the series for the fifth season fo the series. In this article, I’ll discuss Fuller’s house cast details and episode schedule.

Jeff Franklin creates the series, the story of the television series is the sequel to the 1987–1995 television series Full House. Jeff Franklin, Thomas L. Miller, Robert L. Boyett, Steve Baldikoski, Bryan Behar, John Stamos, are the television series. The series is the co-production between two companies, namely Jeff Franklin Productions, Miller-Boyett Productions. It’s said that each episode of the series has a runtime of around 30 minutes, holds more than million active viewers. The second part of the final season of the series will be released on June 2, 2020.

Who Are The Cast Included In Fuller House?

The development has regularly updated cast details of the television series. Fans are incredibly excited to watch their favorite cast performance. We have gathered much information about the cast details of the Fuller House.

Following are the cast included in Fuller House

  • Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller,
  • Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner,
  • Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler,
  • Michael Campion as Jackson Fuller,
  • Elias Harger as Max Fuller,
  • Soni Nicole Bringas as Ramona Gibbler,
  • Dashiell & Fox Messitt as Tommy Fuller,
  • Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando Hernandez-Guerrero-Fernandez-Guerrero,
  • Scott Weinger as Steve Hale,
  • John Brotherton as Matt Harmon,
  • Ashley Liao as Lola Wong,
  • Adam Hagenbuch as Jimmy Gibbler,
  • John Stamos as Jesse Katsopolis,
  • Bob Saget as Danny Tanner,
  • Dave Coulier as Joey Gladstone,
  • Lori Loughlin as Rebecca Donaldson-Katsopolis,
  • Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit as Nicky and Alex Katsopolis,
  • Gianna DiDonato as Crystal,
  • Virginia Williams as C.J. Harbenberger,
  • Isaak Presley as Bobby Popko,
  • Lucas Jaye as Taylor,
  • Mckenna Grace as Rose Harbenberger,
  • Marla Sokoloff as Gia Mahan,
  • Landry Bender as Rocki.
Fuller House: Episode Details

  • Welcome Home, Baby-to-Be-Named-Later directed by Rich Correll, written by Bryan Behar & Steve Baldikoski, aired on December 6, 2019.
  • Hale’s Kitchen directed by Rich Correll, written by Linda Videtti Figueiredo, aired on December 6, 2019.
  • Family Business directed by Rich Correll, written by Bob Keyes & Doug Keyes, aired on December 6, 2019.
  • Moms’ Night Out directed by Christian Jensen, written by Amy Engelberg & Wendy Engelberg, aired on December 6, 2019.
  • Ready Player Fuller directed by Dave Coulier, written by Maria Brown-Gallenberg, aired on December 6, 2019.
  • The Mayor’s Bird directed by Rich Correll, written by John D. Beck & Ron Hart, aired on December 6, 2019.
  • DJ’s Amazing 40th Birthday Race directed by Mark Cendrowski, written by David A. Arnold, aired on December 6, 2019.
  • Five Dates with Kimmy Gibbler directed by Candace Cameron Bure, written by Will Griffin, aired on December 6, 2019.
  • A Modest Proposal directed by Rich Correll, written by Nick Fascitelli, aired on December 6, 2019.
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

