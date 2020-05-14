Free Online Photography Course By Nikon With Game of Thrones Photographer

- Advertisement -

Nikon School is hosting a free online photography course with the official Games of Thrones snapper Helen Sloan. So if you fancy finding out how to land a similarly unique project on the collections of HBO’s next big smash, it’s worth signing up to get a place.

The Nikon School, which was offering a range of free camera courses and one-on-one photography classes during the worldwide lockdown, will be offering the”At Home with” quality through Zoom on 22 May beginning at 2 pm BST / 9 am EDT / 11 pm AEST.

- Advertisement -

According to Nikon, the two-hour session will visit Helen Sloan, “talking about her career in the photographic industry and invaluable tips and tricks she’s picked up over the way.”

There’ll also be an interactive component, with”the chance to ask any questions that you might have about their methods, kit, and photography fashion.”

Helen is undoubtedly a fantastic person to the quiz, given that she’s worked on every episode of Game of Thrones. Having learned her trade, she kicked from her art level to perform on an assortment of film projects, from sci-fi to horror and fantasy recording the Game of Thrones gig in 2008.

In the series, she now contains a million shots and taken at 1,000 images a day. Maybe not that Game of Thrones is her huge TV series, just — Helen worked on two of The Fall, and The Frankenstein Chronicles with Sean Bean.

How to sign up: Free Online Photography Course

Nikon’s”At Home With Helen Sloan” will soon be available to watch for free through Zoom, there aren’t countless places. In our experience, these courses incline to fill up.

To do so, visit the official class page, choose the number of attendees, and hit”add to basket.” There is no cost; you will have to sign up for a Nikon School account that is free.

The other Nikon School course that is not already completely booked up is one with wildlife photographer George Turner. If you fancy picking up some more snapping abilities as you’re there.

Another”At Home With” discussion promises hints and techniques from George’s wildlife missions in Singapore and Mull, plus”a couple of otter-related tales and anecdotes along the way.” If this doesn’t tempt you, nothing will. You can sign up for George’s Nikon School session on its official site.

Nikon sessions and classes have topped off something of a period with a vast array of options from the likes of universities like Harvard, Creative Live, and Leica.