- Advertisement -

Fish at Australia’s famous Cairns Aquarium are feeling a bit down after lockdown prevented visitors from coming back to view them.

Fish at Australia’s famous Cairns

We don’t usually think about fish as having feelings, but the scientists who work with them say that is not the case.

- Advertisement -

Many wild fish in the Great Barrier Reef are overlooking the continuous flow of tourists who come to see them.

Social networking has forced us all to live our lives a bit differently than we’re used to.

It also means that gathering in areas like zoos and aquariums is an absolute no-go, at least for now.

You may be missing your loved ones and close friends more than ever right now, but it seems that captive fish are experiencing similar emotions.

As ABC News reports, marine biologists are beginning to detect symptoms of loneliness from the fish that typically see countless visitors every day.

You could be thinking about how it is possible to tell the emotions of a fish.

but the people who see them day in and day out are seeing the changes.

In the Cairns Aquarium in North Queensland, Australia, marine biologist Paul Barnes told ABC that the fish he oversees are somewhat depressed by the absence of action.

The volcano has been closed to the public since March when the lockdown went into effect.

“Quite a number of the fish began behaving a little bit strange, almost sulking just a bit.

Barnes told ABC, imagining that among the centre’s most popular fish

a huge grouper called Chang, isn’t himself lately.

“He stopped eating for a couple weeks and is still having a small sook.

A good deal of folks don’t realize that animals can see out the tank and watch the folks;.

they like human interactionlFish at Australia’s famous Cairns

Curiously, it appears that the lull due to a shortage of human interaction is not limited to captivity animals.

A number of the well-known fish personalities that predict the Great Barrier Reef house are feeling the consequences too.

One fish, a Maori wrasse, called Wally, was”overlooking the crowds.

” according to Dan Gabbut, a tour guide who takes visitors to see the reef and its abundance of We don’t often think of fish as psychological creatures.

Still, there’s lots of evidence to support the belief that lots of fish .

notably bigger species

may create emotional connections. In the bare minimum.

the fish that are very accustomed to routine human visits are overlooking the stimulation and action provided by tourists. Unsurprisingly.

the low mood has expanded to the people that care for fish.

“A lot people work within this sector because we’re also excited about critters.

We’re also passionate about getting the message across and educating the public about these animals,” Barnes said. “It’s quite depressing at times.”