Finally You Will Now Be Able To Edit Your iMessages Texts Soon

By- Sweety Singh
Ever wish you could fix a typo you sent iMessage, or adjust the term”duck” to what you supposed? Apple might have a resolution for you shortly. According to an Apple license application introduced to the USPTO and found by AppleInsider, Apple is working on new methods for consumers to communicate with iMessage texts.

Most important of all is the possible experience to edit these messages, which could be a much-welcomed update for your typo-prone. The images in the patent show the recognizable contextual menu that you see when long-pressing in an iMessage, including the ability to copy a message or respond to it with a variety of emotes. However, this new version of the menu also includes an”edit” button, which would provide a fast means to fix an error or add extra context to a message.

uspto

According to the patent images, edited messages will be indicated as such, and people may have the ability to see revision history for almost any iMessages which have been altered via a”show edits” option. The Apple patent summarizes new full-screen special effects (like one that would play if you text someone”congratulations”) as well as improved uses for Apple Pay inside a text. Because this is just a patent, there is no guarantee that these improved iMessage attributes will come to iOS 14 or even a future software upgrade.

However, the capability to edit texts will be among essential updates yet for Apple’s texting platform and could allow it to better compete with third party options.

Sweety Singh

The thieves led police on a brief chase before abandoning the automobiles and fleeing on foot.
