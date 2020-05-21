Finally, NASA’s Next Great Telescope Got Its Name

- Advertisement -

The telescope will have higher capacities than Hubble and will be specially tuned to hunt for nearby exoplanets.

Nancy Grace Roman was the first woman to hold an executive position at NASA. And is regarded as instrumental in the Hubble program.

We do not like to confess it, but NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope will not be around forever.

Sure the joint NASA/ESA partnership that retains Hubble’s telescope observations moving says it could last another decade or even more. Still, finally, a successor will probably be taken skyward to offer new views on the cosmos.

The spacecraft, which is still in evolution, has been called the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. Or just Roman Space Telescope for brevity’s sake. Nancy Grace Roman began her job at NASA in 1959.

Mother Of Hubble Telescope

- Advertisement -

Her departure in late 2018 brought several retrospectives on her job with the space agency. And her incredible efforts to guarantee the Hubble Space Telescope project bore fruit. She is often called the”Mother of Hubble” since the telescope probably would not have existed without her attempts.

https://hubblesite.org/hubble-30th-anniversary/hubbles-exciting-universe/four-successful-women-behind-the-hubble-space-telescopes-achievements

“Nancy Grace Roman was a leader and advocate whose devotion contributed to NASA seriously. By pursuing the field of astrophysics and carrying it to new heights,” NASA’s Thomas Zurbuchen stated in a statement. “Her title warrants a place at the heavens she studied and opened for so many.

“It’s very fitting that NASA would choose to honor her by naming its second high tech telescope following her. The spacecraft is going to be worked on through September 2020, at which point it’ll be placed on hold. While the space agency dumps more money on the James Webb Space Telescope project that. Well, do not get me started on this.

Wide Field Instrument

Finally, funding will shift to the Roman Space Telescope. As NASA clarifies it, It’s Going to have very remarkable capabilities. The Roman Space scope is designed to have two instruments, the Wide Field Instrument. And also a technology demonstration Coronagraph Instrument.

The Wide Field Device will have a field of view that’s 100 times greater than the Hubble infrared instrument. By enabling it to capture more of the skies with less observing time.

The Coronagraph Instrument will perform high contrast imaging and spectroscopy of individual neighboring exoplanets.

Nokia 5.1 Plus Getting Android 10

A telescope that could see more of the skies than Hubble while also being tuned for exoplanet hunting?

Sounds pretty awesome to me. As far as if the Roman Space scope will start. NASA might have learned a lesson from the James Webb fiasco. Since it is not even venturing a guess now. That is probably wise.