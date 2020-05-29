Home Hollywood Fast & Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
Fast & Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
Fast & Furious 9 is a forthcoming American action movie directed by Justin Lin. This ninth installment is rushing its way towards its launch.

Today, with its change in launch date, fans need to wait long to watch the wonderful action scenes with the racing and cars, exhibited in the film.

Here is everything you want to learn concerning this ninth installment of Fast & Furious.

Release Date

Everything was going as planned for the launch of this ninth installment on May 22, 2020. However, because of coronavirus pandemic, this hugely popular show was postponed for a whole calendar year.

The movie was rescheduled to launch on April 2, 2021.

The news of this delay was formally said on the Twitter handle. It read –” It has become evident that it will not be possible for all our fans across the world to find the movie this May. While we understand there’s disappointment in having to wait for a bit longer, this movement is created with the protection of everybody as our foremost thought.

Cast

The notable principal cast will return to the ninth installation.

Jordana Brewster is also back as Dom’s sister Mia, that wasn’t seen in the previous movie.

Other casts that will be reprising their function will be John Cena as Do not previously-unknown brother Jakob.

Plot

According to the official synopsis of the film, Dom Toretto and his group will combine to stop a guy who appears to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob. Jakob is the most skilled assassin and high-profile motorist which they have ever encountered.

Trailer

The first preview of this ninth installment was published on January 31.

The trailer shows very interesting facts about this film. The biggest revelation needs to be Han being alive. But what is that possible? Well, we must wait to discover more.

There’ll also be some mad action sequences that we ought to look ahead.

Anand mohan

