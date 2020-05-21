Fast & Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details!!!

- Advertisement -

Fast & Furious 9 is an upcoming American action movie directed by Justin Lin and composed by Daniel Casey. A sequel to 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, it is going to be the ninth main installment in the Fast & Furious franchise along with the tenth full-length movie released overall. It’s the very first movie in the franchise since 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious to not be written or co-written from Chris Morgan and the first film because 2013’s Fast & Furious 6 to be led by Lin.

Observing the events of The Fate of the Furious (2017), Dominic Toretto and his family need to face Dominic’s younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who’s working with his old enemy Cipher, which holds a personal vendetta against Dominic.

Cast

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, a former criminal and professional street racer who is retired and settled with his wife, Letty, along with his son, Brian Marcos.

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Dom’s wife, along with also a former criminal and specialist road racer.

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, an ex-habitual offender along with part of Dom’s team.

Chris”Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker, a mechanic from Miami, and a member of Dom’s team.

John Cena as Jakob Toretto, Dom and Mia’s brother who’s used as a master thief, assassin, along with a high-profile motorist.

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Dom and Jakob’s younger sister and a former member of this group who has settled with her spouse, Brian O’Conner, and their two children.

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, a British club hacktivist and a member of Dom’s team.

Sung Kang as Han Lue, a former member of Dom’s team who was considered to have been killed.

Plot

As we know of every Fast and Furious movie is full of action, automobiles, racing, and drama, this one is going to be no different. According to the official synopsis of the movie, Dominic Toretto and his team have united their forces to resist the most skilled assassin and high-energy racer they’ve met– Dominic brother Jakob. This film will be filled with action, drama, and a cure for the lovers.

Release Date

F9 was initially scheduled to be theatrically released in the USA on May 22, 2020 by Universal Pictures, but on March 12, the film was pushed back a year to April 2, 2021 because of this COVID-19 pandemic.