Fast & Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details!!!

Fast and Furious franchise is going into its ninth installment. Both Fast and Furious seven and Fast and Furious eight’ve crossed the $1 billion mark globally with Fast and Furious seven now standing as the eighth-biggest movie of all time with $1.51 bn.

And we are not just getting angry and silent nine as there is a tenth film already planned.

Release Date

Though originally scheduled for an April 2019 launch, Fast and Furious nine will be out in cinemas on May 22, 2020.

Pre-production on the ninth movie started in February 2019 in London, with Vin Diesel, who started the filming on June 24 having a start video.

Filming was stopped for a day on July 22, 2019, following the onset accident saw a stuntman injured, but it recommenced the following day.

As mentioned, a 10th and last picture is intended — initially set to get a 2021 launch when the apocalyptic movie was due in 2019, quick X is yet to be rescheduled.

Cast

Jordana Brewster has also been confirmed to return as Dom’s sister Mia. It’ll be interesting to see how she’s weaved back into the story since Mia was last seen retiring for a quieter life with Brian (played by the late Paul Walker).

John Cena will create his long-awaited and highly anticipated debut in the Fast And Furious Franchise, by which he’ll portray series protagonist Dominic Toretto’s long-lost (and unidentified ) brother Jakob.

Plot

In a meeting, the director Gary spoke about The Fate of the Furious. He said, “Outer space? Listen, I wouldn’t rule out anything with this franchise,” he informed ScreenRant. “When I read’submarine’ [in The Fate of the Furious], I am like, OK, anything’s potential’ You will never know. I have not read ‘Dom on Mars’ however, but you will never know.”

There’s a possibility that Eteon, the criminal organization in Hobbs & Shaw, could create an impact in Fast & Furious 9, but that is just speculation for now.