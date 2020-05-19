Fast and Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Storyline And All Information!!!

- Advertisement -

Fast & Furious franchise developed the 9th part titled F9. It was set to launch worldwide only a few days from today. However, the pandemic has left us wondering about the release date.

Initially, Fast & Furious 9 has been set to be published in April 2019. However, there were several changes and it was postponed to release on the 22nd of May 2020. Considering that the pandemic has struck this world everything was postponed including the release of one of the most awaited movies in Hollywood.

Release Date

The franchise official Twitter accounts made a tweet about the release. It said the delay of the release of the movie was created and now instead of publishing on May 22nd, 2020 the movie will be published on April 2, 2021.

Cast

These are the primary recurring throw that we can expect

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Lucas Black as Sean Boswell

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Helen Mirren as Shaw’s mom Magdalene

Sung Kang as Han

Michael Rooker as Buddy

Also, we will be seeing John Cena in the 9th part. He’ll be enjoying a badass character. We’ll finally get to see Dom’s brother Jakob.

As we all know, Mia played with the character of Brian’s wife which was headed by Paul Walker, and today we can’t wait to see Mia back.

The trailer features Black reprising his Tokyo Drift function as Boswell. He had been last seen in Fast and Furious 7 for a brief amount of time. Dwayne’The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham were last seen in the spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw so that they will not likely be featured at this moment.

The apocalyptic movie in the franchise will comprise Cardi B, Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, and Vinnie Bennett. However, their character roles are kept under wraps so far.

Storyline

In every part of the film, we’ve seen how each and everybody always stay united and protects their nearest and dearest. In this installment of the movie, majorly depicts the fatherhood of Dom (Vin Diesel) and also the most likely area where the audience would want to learn about his brother played with John Cena.

The storyline released officially is mentioned below:

“Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and also his son, little Brian, however, they understand that danger always lurks only within their tranquil horizon.

This moment, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of the past if he’s going to rescue those he loves most.

His team joins together to stop a world-shattering plot headed by the most skilled assassin and high-profile motorist they’ve struck: a guy who happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.”