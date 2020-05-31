Fast and Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast And More Other Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

The series of films Fast and Furious (also known under the name of saga fast) has always managed to convince people with its stunt-filled action. F9 is the ninth installment of the show. The films are focused mostly on spies, break-ins, and road racing prohibited. Since the first part of 2001, the franchise has managed to gain more and more audience with his stunts and action scenes, the hi-fi.

In 2015, the movie series has also been ranked as the ninth series of films the most profitable of all time, with a combined gross of us $ 5 billion all over the world. Universal Pictures spread the film franchise. F9 is going to be the ninth installment of the show and the tenth movie released in the group.

Release Date

The release date of the ninth episode of the series has also been finalized. The movie’s launch is scheduled for 2020. But, as a result of pandemic COVID-19, the release date of the film has been postponed to 2021. The movie is going to be published currently on April 2, 2021, in the United States.

Cast

The movie is directed and co-produced by Justin Lin and written by Daniel Casey. The manufacturing company for the pane of the first film and a picture of the race.

Vin Diesel returns as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges as Tej Parker, John Cena as Jakob Toretto, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Sung Kang as Han Lue, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron as a Cipher in the lead roles. The tenth episode of the film is also in production. The date of release of f10 has also been decided. However, fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the f9 in the rooms

