Fast and Furious 9: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast and everything you need to know

Fast and Furious, a very popular media franchise, was all set to release its ninth instalment in May 2020. Fans were super excited for the Fast and Furious 9, expecting it to be full of actions and adventures. Though, there is no doubt that Fast and Furious 9 will be full of actions and thrilling scenes. After all, “Fast and Furious” franchise is known for its series of action films dealing with illegal street racing, heists and spies.

But all our exciting plans have been crushed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This pandemic has caused the rescheduling of F9 to the year 2021. Though it is said that it has been rescheduled, but fans are aware of the fact that whenever it is released, it will blow away the minds of fans. Now, let us talk about the various aspects of this upcoming film.

Release date of “Fast and Furious 9”

Fast and Furious 9 was scheduled to be released in theatres on May 22, 2020, by Universal Pictures. But in the middle of COVID-19, it was not possible to release the film. Being a film of high budget, it won’t be able to earn internationally well because due to this pandemic, theatres have been closed in many countries. On March 12, 2020, the makers announced officially that the movie would be released on April 2, 2021. The official trailer for this film was released on January 31, 2020. Because of the trailer, which hinted the arrival of new characters, fans had high hopes for the movie. But sadly, they will have to wait for almost a year for “Fast and Furious 9”.

The expected plot of “ Fast and Furious 9″

It seems that though the basic plot of the film will be same as that of previous films, i.e. Dominic and his family will be seen fighting against various odds and villains, but this time villain will be more powerful. Audiences have been hinted that in the film, Dom will have to face the sins of his past life. This time, he and his family will be facing his younger brother, Jakob. Jakob is a deadly criminal and a very skilled driver. He is working with Dom’s old enemy, Cipher. He holds a personal grudge against Dom and this time it will be tough for Dom and his team to stop Jakob. Through the trailer, we get to know that Han is alive, and he may act as a help to Dom. The film of ” Fast and Furious 9″ have always been about cats and deadly stunts, so this time also, the fan is hoping for some spectacular stunts and fights.

The cast of “Fast and Furious 9”

Fast and Furious 9 will be starring Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz and Tyrese Gibson and Chris Bridges as the members of Dom’s team. In 2019, John Cena joined the cast and will be portrayed as the master antagonist, Jakob. This time, Jordana Brewster will also appear as Mia. Other actors like Sung Kang as Han, Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw, Charlize Theron as Çipher will return.

