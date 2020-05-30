Fast and furious 9- new release date, latest news

- Advertisement -

Fast and Furious movie series (also known as the fast saga) has always been successful in engaging the audience with its action-filled stunts. F9 is the ninth installment in the series. The movies have focused majorly on spies, heists, and illegal street racing. Since the first part of 2001, the franchise has been successful in gaining more and more audiences with its high-fi stunts and action scenes.

In 2015, the movie series was also rated as the ninth highest-grossing movie series of all time with a combined gross of $5 Billion across the globe. Universal Pictures distributed the movie franchise. F9 is going to be the ninth installment in the series, and the tenth film released overall.

F9 Release Date

The release date for the ninth installment in the series has also been finalized. The movie was set to release in 2020. However, due to the pandemic COVID-19, the movie’s release date has been shifted to 2021. The film is now going to be released on April 2, 2021, in the United States.

Fast and furious 9 casts

The movie is being directed and co-produced by Justin Lin and is written by Daniel Casey. The production company for the ninth installment in the original film and one race films.

The cast for the movie has also been decided

Vin Diesel will return as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Chris’ Ludacris’ Bridges as Tej Parker, John Cena as Jakob Toretto, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Sung Kang as Han Lue, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron as Cipher in lead roles.

The tenth installment for the movie is also currently in production. The release date for f10 has also been decided. However, fans will have to wait a little longer to watch f9 in the theatres.

