Fashion and beauty businesses have undergone significant changes as the corona crisis began.

Masks have become almost essential to our wardrobes.and a few individuals haven’t touched cosmetics in weeks.

Beauty experts and bloggers, too, are inventing makeup looks to proceed with face masks.

Jump unnecessary layers

Beauty specialists indicate skipping layers of base and shape.

However, if you do wish to apply base, Korean beauty specialists suggest employing a thin coating, tapping with a makeup sponge to allow it to sink in, and leaping straight to the eyes.

Use smudge-proof cosmetics .

Not only can your cosmetics be smudged, however also your mask will also get spoilt in case you do not set your makeup the right way.

“For smudge-resistant makeup, utilize a beauty sponge to press powder into the skin.

You might also utilize a gripping primer under to give it a strong base,” suggests Kuhu. In terms of lips, Kuhu states.

Use transfer-proof options like a liquid lipstick or a lip stain. Apply some liquid lipstick and then smudge it on the entire lip until it sets.

This will look natural and last longer.”

If you’re wearing base, beauty experts suggest having a waterproof option or sealing it with a fantastic setting spray.

Spend additional time on skincare

Right now, since you’re not wearing much makeup, there’s a good deal of time you can dedicate to skin care.

Wearing a mask daily can lead to sweating, breakouts and dry skin issues, say experts.

Makeup artist Komal Gulati says,”Before wearing your mask, then use milk or oil-based cleanser, followed by an aloe vera vera-based toner and a moisturizer.

Mask can cause sweating, so if the skin is more prone to acne, avoid oil-based moisturizers.”

Makeup bloggers are experimenting with eye looks now more than ever. “Since masks have become a requirement, you can concentrate just on eye makeup. Use waterproof products like liner and mascara. Avoid using mascara on lower lashes since it can crease under the eye should you sweat,” says makeup artist Komal Gulati. Makeup artist Kuhu Gupta adds,”This is the time to experiment with all eye makeup. Go bold and try vibrant appearances and smokey eyes”