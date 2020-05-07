Fantastic Beasts 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And What Prequel Say About Harry Potter?

- Advertisement -

Following the immense popularity of the Harry Potter series, Rowling made her debut with Excellent Beasts. Fantastic Beasts is a prequel/spin-off of the Harry Potter series.

Fantastic Beasts is set to feature five films within their franchise, similar to Harry Potter’s. Despite Fantastic Beasts two and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald out, the fans are anticipating the series’ film.

- Advertisement -

The Warner Bros franchise became a smashing success at the box office with the two movies making $1.4 billion in earnings. And the next movie in this series is back in the director’s seat in the works with David Yates.

Release date

The development of the movie was stopped for Fantastic Beasts 3. Hollywood suspended the releases of major films such as Avatar, The Batman, Mission Impossible 7, and several more. The same fate has met with Great Beasts 3.

The filming was commencing but there are some delays. The final launch date was announced by Warner Bros since 12 November 2021. However, with production stopped, it’s going to be fascinating to see if the producers can hold to the program!

Plot

The movie had attracted the world of wizarding ahead by placing back the plot in time when it began. We are going to see a youthful Dumbledore spending time in Hogwarts coming up with a blueprint for beating on Gellert Grindelwald.

The previous part watched Leta LeStrange sacrificing herself to assist others along with Newt flee Grindelwald.

The subject of the movie will probably be Dumbledore.’ Fantastic Beasts 3’is’ bigger than the first two films.

We could get to see Hagrid and Tom Riddle as they both started studying at Hogwarts in this season if the deadline is between 1926-1945. Another thing is that the history of Nagini and also what role Professor Eulalie will perform as the story progresses.

But the focus is on Dumbledore breaking up his blood pact with Grindelwald in 1945 to have a duel with him.

To future generations, it will turn into a mark of literature. Grindelwald revealed that the name of Credence. Credence is Aurelius Dumbledore.