Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Other Updates!!!

Fantastic Beasts is a dream movie series that’s the prequel to the insanely popular Harry Potter series. The movies are composed and produced by J.K Rowling.

First, two movies became a box-office success.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them released on 18 November 2016. The film received positive reviews and grossed $814 million worldwide.

A second part of this first one published in November 2018 with not so good reviews and nearly $654 million globally.

Release Date

The movie is officially scheduled to be published on 12 November 2021. This time around the year has proven to be lucky for past Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter movies.

So Warner Bros chose the film to be released in November. One could say, Fantastic Beasts films weren’t as successful as the Harry Potter series, but that does not mean it did not succeed.

The former movie had the lowest Box-office collection in the full franchise.

Cast

Since it’ll be the continuation of the prior movie, the majority of the actors from the first cast will be back to reprise their function. It would be smart to presume that Eddie Redmayne, as Newt Scamander with Johnny Depp as Grindelwald will return to reprise their role.

Other actors, including Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Alison Sudol (Queenie), Katherine Waterstone (Tina), Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone), and Jude Law (Dumbledore) will be joining them in the cast.

Plot Details

The story revolves around a wizard explorer using a briefcase, but not just a normal instance. He exits New York City along with his suitcase and loses the briefcase in the incorrect location. The circumstance isn’t an average case however a magic instance.

It has an expandable universe and has numerous monsters living in them. Nonetheless, these amazing Beasts got out of the briefcase and started to wander from the territory of muggles.