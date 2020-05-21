Home Hollywood Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details!!!
HollywoodMovies

Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details!!!

By- Anand mohan
Fantastic Beasts is a fantasy movie series which is the prequel to the popular Harry Potter series. The movies are written and produced by J.K Rowling. First, two films became a box-office success. Fantastic Beast is a spin-off and the prequel of this Harry Potter Franchise. This film is the debut of Rowling’s as a screenwriter. The film is a generation of J.K. Rowling and also the first film of the Franchise” Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” published on the 10th of November 2016.

The movie received favorable reviews and reviews $814 million globally. A second part to the first one released in November 2018 with not so good reviews and nearly $654 million globally.

A third film was declared shortly after the release of the next movie.

Release Date

The film is formally scheduled to be released on 12 November 2021. This time around the year has proven to be blessed for past Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter movies.

So Warner Bros decided the film to be published in November. One can say, Fantastic Beasts films were not as powerful as the Harry Potter series, but it doesn’t mean it didn’t succeed. The previous movie had the lowest Box-office collection in the full franchise.

Cast

Because it’ll be the continuation of their prior picture, most of the celebrities from the first cast will be back to reprise their function. It would be smart to presume that Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander with Johnny Depp as Grindelwald will return to reprise their function.

Plot

The story revolves around a magician explorer with a briefcase, but not just an ordinary instance. He sheds New York City with his suitcase and loses the bag in the wrong location. The circumstance is not an ordinary case but a magical case. It has an expandable world and has numerous monsters living in them. However, these Fantastic Beasts got out of the briefcase and began to wander in the land of muggles.

Anand mohan

