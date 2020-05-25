Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast And Expected Storyline

- Advertisement -

Fantastic Beasts brought the Harry Potter franchise back to the big screen a couple of years ago. With two films under the name, this saga is ready to launch one more. As a result of another report, we know when the next installment is going to be released, and it is sooner than anticipated.

The manufacturers recently released an update, revealing the date we’ll see the experiences of Newt Scamander and his buddies again.

So far, two or three details are known about this third feature film. After being captured on the first tape, Gellert Grindelwald escaped custody and began a rebellion in Europe. From the end of the sequel, Grindelwald was a mighty wizard.

Cast

According to the new report, the third film will bring back all the favorite characters in the first two: Newt Scamander, Credence, Queenie, Tina, Jacob, and more. They’ll also be reuniting with Professor Eulalie’Lally’ Hicks, with a more leading role this time.

Storyline

Warner Bros. executives said that JK Rowling made an impressive universe with which they have captivated audiences of all ages through what they believed an extraordinary journey.

This would be the next installment of a total of five scheduled for the saga that features parts placed in the magical world of this universe of’Harry Potter.’ The story occurs from the 1920s, decades before the experiences of the renowned boy magician and his two inseparable friends.

Release Date

Warner Bros. announced the next movie in the’Fantastic Beasts’ saga would hit theaters on November 12, 2021. Production of the film is expected to start in the spring of 2020.

“We are incredibly excited and convinced about the’Fantastic Beasts’ series,” explained Toby Emmerich, president of Warner Bros.. Pictures Group, in making the announcement. “We all believe that this launch date will provide the filmmakers time and room to permit their art to flourish and deliver the best picture possible to our fans.”