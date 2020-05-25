Home Hollywood Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast And Expected Storyline
HollywoodMovies

Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast And Expected Storyline

By- Anand mohan
- Advertisement -

Fantastic Beasts brought the Harry Potter franchise back to the big screen a couple of years ago. With two films under the name, this saga is ready to launch one more. As a result of another report, we know when the next installment is going to be released, and it is sooner than anticipated.

The manufacturers recently released an update, revealing the date we’ll see the experiences of Newt Scamander and his buddies again.

So far, two or three details are known about this third feature film. After being captured on the first tape, Gellert Grindelwald escaped custody and began a rebellion in Europe. From the end of the sequel, Grindelwald was a mighty wizard.

Also Read:   Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates!!!

Cast

According to the new report, the third film will bring back all the favorite characters in the first two: Newt Scamander, Credence, Queenie, Tina, Jacob, and more. They’ll also be reuniting with Professor Eulalie’Lally’ Hicks, with a more leading role this time.

Storyline

Warner Bros. executives said that JK Rowling made an impressive universe with which they have captivated audiences of all ages through what they believed an extraordinary journey.

Also Read:   Fantastic Beasts third installment will feature Actor Dan Fogler

This would be the next installment of a total of five scheduled for the saga that features parts placed in the magical world of this universe of’Harry Potter.’ The story occurs from the 1920s, decades before the experiences of the renowned boy magician and his two inseparable friends.

Also Read:   Resident Evil 2: 2019 Game plot, Game Play, Critics review

Release Date

Warner Bros. announced the next movie in the’Fantastic Beasts’ saga would hit theaters on November 12, 2021. Production of the film is expected to start in the spring of 2020.

“We are incredibly excited and convinced about the’Fantastic Beasts’ series,” explained Toby Emmerich, president of Warner Bros.. Pictures Group, in making the announcement. “We all believe that this launch date will provide the filmmakers time and room to permit their art to flourish and deliver the best picture possible to our fans.”

- Advertisement -
Anand mohan

Must Read

Alexa And Katie Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Storyline And New Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Alexa and Katie is a Netflix series that's returning for its fourth and last season. For this, the series concludes. The show is based...
Read more

Hollywood Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything We Know So Far

Netflix Anand mohan -
Hollywood is a star-studded show. It involves significant stars. But. The simple fact is that it is not like a long-term show. Though it...
Read more

Carnival Row Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Orlando Bloom, who's renowned for playing iconic elf-prince Legolas in Lord of The Rings adaptation had made headlines when he appeared in the neo-noir...
Read more

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Other Details!!!

TV Series Anand mohan -
The Handmaid's Tale is an American Tragedy Internet Show. It is created by Bruce Miller. The series is loosely based on the 1985 book...
Read more

The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

TV Series Anand mohan -
The Blacklist is an American thriller TV series. The series has seven seasons at complete until now. All seasons of this show have 22...
Read more

Here Some Latest Updates That You Want To Know About ‘Splatoon 3’

Gaming Anand mohan -
Nintendo developed shooter game won receptions globally with grossing and reproduces establishing a fad for its franchise and making a fortune for its parent...
Read more

Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast And Expected Storyline

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Fantastic Beasts brought the Harry Potter franchise back to the big screen a couple of years ago. With two films under the name, this...
Read more

Fast and Furious 9 : Expected Cast, Plot And Release Date

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Universal Studios, the company behind the"Fast & Furious" franchise, has chosen to push the theatrical release of a year later due to the impact...
Read more

Spider Man 3 : Cast, Release Date, Plot And Everything That You Want To Know

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Here we have for you all of the newest upgrades and the latest information concerning the upcoming film Spider-Man 3, from its official release...
Read more

Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Updates!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Every time a movie releases, and finish with a cliffhanger, everyone begins waiting patiently to the sequel or the next installment. They get keen...
Read more
© World Top Trend