Fantastic beasts 3: All the latest news

By- Aryan Singh
Fantastic Beasts 3

Fantastic Beasts series is a fantasy film directed by David Yates. The movie was produced and written by J.K. Rowling in her screenwriting debut. The first movie was released on November 18, 2016. The estimated budget for the movie was $180 million. The movie got tremendous response and grossed $814 million worldwide. It was the eighth highest-grossing film of 2016.

The first sequel to the series named ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ was released on November 16, 2018. It couldn’t create a sensation on the box office as the first movie did. A lot of negative reviews surfaced the internet regarding the first sequel, but that didn’t stop the fans from expecting the second sequel to the series. So it was confirmed that the sequel for the movie would be filmed in spring 2020.

Unfortunately for the fans, the filming and the release date of the movie will be moved forward in time due to COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the globe. It was earlier decided that the film will be released on November 12, 2021. But that might not be the case anymore.

Cast

  • Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander,
  • Katherine Waterson as Porpentina ‘Tina’ Goldstein,
  • Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski,
  • Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein,
  • and many other well-known artists.

The first sequel of the movie series received 7.3 stars out of 10 on IMDb. The movie even won 1 Oscar and 14 other awards.

The fans will have to wait as the movie will take time in hitting the theatres all over the globe.

Till then keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates.

Aryan Singh

