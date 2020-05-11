Home TV Series Fantastic beast 3: Release, cast, plot and every latest update available here
TV Series

Fantastic beast 3: Release, cast, plot and every latest update available here

By- Sakshi Gupta
- Advertisement -

The fantastic beasts gave the world back the era full of wizards. Loads and loads of people loved the first 2 parts a lot and demanding for more and more seasons. According to Harry Potter, the fantastic beast shall consist of 5 movies. The fans are a lot more demanding the more and more season of Fantastic beasts.

The script of Fantastic beast 3 is already written by J.K. Rowling as commented by her on twitter. The fantastic beast is a look-alike of the textbook which is owned by Harry Potter and written by Newt Scamander who is a character in the series harry potter.

Cast: Fantastic beast 3

- Advertisement -

Now talking about the cast of fantastic beast 3, the cast for this new season is going to be very amazing. Eddie Redmayne will be seen in the new role as Newt Scamander who will play a part of antagonist Grindelwald.

Jude Law will also be seen as reprising his role as Albus Dumbledore. Zoe is not expected to come back in the new season as Grindelwald murdered her.

Plot: Fantastic beasts 3

The makers have not yet revealed much about the coming season but the thought of occurrence of Rio De Janeiro as tweeted by J.K. Rowling.

We can also see the conflict rising between Grindelwald and Dumbledore, who was his older buddy friend.lot of battle pics are going to be seen in the new season as the fans are aware that not everyone was alive at the end of the previously released season. Leta Lestrange met with her death, and so there is a possibility that the fans may see her back in this upcoming season.

The arrival of Fantastic beast 3:

The date of the show to get on air was initially set in November 2020, but it was taken back by the makers and set in November 2021 because of the spread of global pandemic COVID-19. No trailers for the show have been released yet but expected to release sometime before its release.

Stay tuned for latest news and updates!

Also Read:   Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything you Know So Far
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   “The Walking Dead”Star reveals that he no longer looks at the series
Sakshi Gupta

Must Read

Attack on Titan season 4: Plot, cast, release and all other updates!

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
The Attack on Titan season 4 is the final and last season of this series. The previous seasons of this series were compelling and...
Read more

Here Is Everything Know So far About Mob Psycho 100 Season2

TV Series Salina Marak -
For the Mob Psycho 100 fans, I know people are desperately waiting for Season 3, but there is no news about the release date...
Read more

Apple iPhone 12 Model’s Specs And Prices Leaked

Technology Sweety Singh -
There has just been a massive leak of Apple iPhone 12 information, including closing names, specs and pricing. There's some potentially bad news regarding...
Read more

Fantastic beast 3: Release, cast, plot and every latest update available here

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
The fantastic beasts gave the world back the era full of wizards. Loads and loads of people loved the first 2 parts a lot...
Read more

Microsoft Has Empowered A Reply, All Storm Security feature

Technology Nitu Jha -
Microsoft has empowered a Reply All Storm Security feature to all Office 365 accounts worldwide. Microsoft has empowered a Reply The feature will prevent people from...
Read more

Taboo season 2: Cast, plot, release and other latest updates

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
Taboo was a series which was directed by Kristoffer Nyholm Anders Engstrom. The season 1 of Taboo was released in the year 2017 which...
Read more

Rising of the shield hero season 2: Release, date, cast and everything fans need to know!

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
Rising of the shield hero is a Japanese series which have a dark fantasy genre. The total of 22 volumes was published by 25th...
Read more

The $2.2 trillion coronavirus-related stimulation legislation

Corona Nitu Jha -
The $2.2 trillion coronavirus-related stimulation legislation passed by Congress in March. The $2.2 trillion coronavirus-related Which set aside billions of dollars for immediate money payments to...
Read more

Santa Clarita diet Season 4 shouldn’t be cancelled

Netflix Salina Marak -
According to the current news, Santa Clarita Diet Season 4 have been cancelled, because of reasons yet unknown. But, due to the popularity of...
Read more

Here Is Everything You Know So far About Made in Abyss Season 2

TV Series Salina Marak -
For all the anime fans, it seems you still have to wait quite a while for the next season of Made in Abyss. The...
Read more
© World Top Trend