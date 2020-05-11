Fantastic beast 3: Release, cast, plot and every latest update available here

- Advertisement -

The fantastic beasts gave the world back the era full of wizards. Loads and loads of people loved the first 2 parts a lot and demanding for more and more seasons. According to Harry Potter, the fantastic beast shall consist of 5 movies. The fans are a lot more demanding the more and more season of Fantastic beasts.

The script of Fantastic beast 3 is already written by J.K. Rowling as commented by her on twitter. The fantastic beast is a look-alike of the textbook which is owned by Harry Potter and written by Newt Scamander who is a character in the series harry potter.

Cast: Fantastic beast 3

Now talking about the cast of fantastic beast 3, the cast for this new season is going to be very amazing. Eddie Redmayne will be seen in the new role as Newt Scamander who will play a part of antagonist Grindelwald.

Jude Law will also be seen as reprising his role as Albus Dumbledore. Zoe is not expected to come back in the new season as Grindelwald murdered her.

Plot: Fantastic beasts 3

The makers have not yet revealed much about the coming season but the thought of occurrence of Rio De Janeiro as tweeted by J.K. Rowling.

We can also see the conflict rising between Grindelwald and Dumbledore, who was his older buddy friend.lot of battle pics are going to be seen in the new season as the fans are aware that not everyone was alive at the end of the previously released season. Leta Lestrange met with her death, and so there is a possibility that the fans may see her back in this upcoming season.

The arrival of Fantastic beast 3:

The date of the show to get on air was initially set in November 2020, but it was taken back by the makers and set in November 2021 because of the spread of global pandemic COVID-19. No trailers for the show have been released yet but expected to release sometime before its release.

