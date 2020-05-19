Home Technology Facebook Messenger: Easy To Send GIF, How?
Facebook Messenger: Easy To Send GIF, How?

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Who does not love sending GIFs to buddies? And if you would like to understand how to send a GIF in Facebook Messenger, we have got you, boo. It’s simple to send GIFs in Messenger that the app and GIF civilization and incorporated GIF providers have fully embraced.

Sending GIFs hasn’t been so simple, whether you’re on Messenger, Twitter, or text. Fortunately, GIF functionality was additional by Messenger a couple of decades ago — plus, Facebook recently acquired Giphy; therefore, it ought to be simpler to use the video clips from the messaging support.

A brand new update rolled out to the app that vastly enhanced the GIF sending experience earlier this year. You tapped on a face icon to navigate through a carousel of accessible GIFs. Now, the GIFs appear below the text area, and you can swipe it up to view a bigger selection of GIFs. There’s also a search field, and that means that you can locate the exact GIF you want — whether you would like to ship a”Yass, queen!” Or a”shaking my head” Additionally, it is simpler to toggle between sending GIFs and sending stickers.

As far as Facebook’s recent purchase of Giphy, it shouldn’t change how you send GIFs from Messenger since the two were integrated. Fifty percent of Giphy’s traffic comes from the programs, including Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp of Facebook. But, things may change for social networks that use Giphy, like Twitter and Apple’s iMessage messaging system and different programs.

  • Here is our step-by-step guide on the best Way best to send a GIF in Facebook Messenger.

The Way to send a GIF on Facebook Messenger program that is mobile

  1. Open the Facebook Messenger app on your own iPhone or Android phone.
  2. Select an individual or group conversation.
  3. In the bottom menu, tap on the plus (+) icon and pick the GIF tab.
  4. Or at the text area, tap the smiley face icon and select the GIF tab.
  5. Browse through the collection of GIFs or even search for a specific GIF using keywords.
  6. Tap to Choose the preferred GIF. It will send instantly.
    To send a GIF
  • Log into Facebook onto a web browser.
  • Open Messenger by clicking on the Messages icon at the navigation bar or open the chat window.
  • Select a person or group chat.
  • Click the GIF icon at the bottom menu bar.
  • Browse through the set of GIFs or search for a particular GIF using keywords.
  • Just click to select the favorite GIF. It will send.
  • Things to know about sending GIFs in Facebook Messenger
There are two things to keep in mind when sending GIFs on Facebook Messenger.

1. Once you click or tap a GIF in browse/search, then it is going to send instantly.
There is not any confirmation pop-up. It won’t ask you when you are sure you want to ship that GIF. So, be cautious!

2. You can not send a GIF (or any other kind of message).
Again, wield your GIF-sending electricity wisely.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

