Facebook And Instagram: Will Help Small Businesses By Launching Tools To Survive The Pandemic

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
In a bid to help small businesses stay afloat during this turbulent time. Facebook and Instagram have launched a handful of new features that allow users to promote and support their favourites.

An electronic gift card feature makes it possible for businesses to market their gift cards directly through their Facebook Pages and News Feeds, and on Instagram by simply adding a sticker to their Stories or a button for their profile page.

Clients, meanwhile, are going to have the ability to look for gift cards issued by local businesses – including hairdressers, restaurants, bookshops, grocery shops and much more and make purchases directly through the platform.

Pandemic support measures

The social networking giants have doubled down to present support expanded to small companies, like the $100m Small Business Grants program, which will see Facebook offer cash support and ad credits to fighting companies.

Both programs have now expanded their fundraising tools to permit businesses to create campaigns on Facebook to solicit donations from faithful clients and add a”Donate” button to Instagram Stories and profile pages.

Instagram has also rolled out a new”Support Small Business” sticker alternative, which lets users spotlight their most beloved businesses through their Stories. Mentioning a trade directly with the sticker provides the consumer’s followers with a preview of the accounts and highlights other companies that the person has championed.

In a bid to make content published by small businesses more readily discoverable. Facebook has also established a new feed referred to as posts from Businesses Near You’ – a single destination where users may navigate the latest posts from neighbourhood companies.

“Running a business through Covid-19 is far from business as usual’, also for smaller businesses the effect of lockdown has struck hard,” explained Steve Hatch, VP Northern Europe at Facebook.

“SMBs are the backbone of the market, they sit in the heart of our communities and at Facebook that they are a part of our story also, so we want to do everything we can to support them in this tough time,” he added.

