Face Mask Will Be Must for Uber Ride

By- Kalyan Jee Jha
With the coronavirus bringing much of the nation to a standstill, businesses that have been allowed to stay open have been made to tweak the way they do business. Restaurants, by way of example, currently require patrons picking up food to stick to guidelines. Some grocery stores have started limiting the number of consumers that could be inside at a specified time.Additionally, many states started implementing new guidelines for wearing out face masks. In Illinois, as an instance, grocery stores — or any institution that draws in massive numbers of people — will not even let clients inside if they’re not sporting a face covering. It is something of a trade-off as some states start to relax directives that are stay-at-home.

In a similar vein, CNN recently learned that Uber is planning to employ a new rule which will demand that both drivers and passengers wear a face covering of some sort. The company has been researching a kind of face recognition technology capable of identifying when a motorist is satisfactorily covered. Per the report, drivers receive approval via the program and will only have the ability to begin picking passengers up once they log-in. A similar requirement concerning passengers may be implemented as well.
The new guideline about uber won’t be implemented throughout the board in every area. The face-covering necessity will go in the regions that have been hit especially hard by the pandemic that is a coronavirus.
In a statement on the matter, Uber's Andrew Hasbun stated:
“Uber is focused on security and proceeding as countries reopen. We continue to ask riders to stay home if they could while sending safety supplies to motorists who are supplying trips today. At precisely the same time, our teams are getting ready for the next phase of retrieval, where we all shall have a role to perform.”
Uber’s decision here is surprising, particularly in light of how the coronavirus spreads than other flu viruses. Something like an Uber vehicle could be a hotbed for transmission, which is to say it’s encouraging to see Uber take a pro-active approach as coronavirus-related restrictions begin to loosen up. Additionally, it is worth mentioning that Uber last month started shipping millions and hand sanitizer bottles of face masks to motorists in cities like New York City.
