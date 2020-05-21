Home Movies Extraction Release Date, Plot & Everything You Need To Know
Extraction Release Date, Plot & Everything You Need To Know

By- Kavin
Extraction is an American action-thriller film. The story mainly focuses on the rescue operation of a teenage boy along with action sequence and cold-blooded murders in the streets of the central city. The series was released in an online video streaming platform that has gained an overwhelming response from the Hollywood community audience around the globe. In this article, I’ll discuss the Extraction release date, cast, and everything you needed to know.

Extraction is directed by Sam Hargrave, produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwern. The story of the film is written by

Ande Parks, Joe Russo, and Anthony Russo. The film holds the runtime of around 117 minutes.

When Is Extraction Release Date?

Extraction has already been released on April 24, 2020. Many might have already watched the film through an online video streaming platform. The film has received a positive response from the audience around the globe. Earlier it was said that there might be a slight delay in the release date due to the outbreak of coronavirus, later released as announced from the development. Fans can enjoy the film, which is currently available on Netflix. These are the information related to the streaming details and release date of Extraction.

Who Are The Cast Included in Extraction?

The following are the cast included in Extraction.

  • Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake,
  • Rudhraksh Jaiswal as Ovi Mahajan Jr.,
  • Randeep Hooda as Saju Rav,
  • Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Khan,
  • Pankaj Tripathi as Ovi Mahajan Sr.,
  • David Harbour as Gaspar,
  • Priyanshu Painyuli as Amir Asif,
  • Sudipto Balav as Shadek,
  • Adam Bessa as Yaz Khan
  • Shataf Figar as Bajlur Rashid,
  • Suraj Rikame as Farhad,
  • Neha Mahajan as Neysa,
  • Sam Hargrave as Gaetan,
  • Abhinav Srivastava as Sanjib

What Is The Plot ?

The story follows Ovi Mahajan – son of an incarcerated Indian drug lord. He was a normal schoolboy surrounded by a tight security 24*7. He plans to visit a club along with his friends, something unexpected happens, and he gets kidnapped by the local police and handed over to the crew in Bangladesh to make a lump sum from his guardian.

Tyler Rake, a black-market mercenary and former Australian Special Air Service Regiment soldier, is appointed to rescue Ovi from Dhaka. The story takes a stand soon after the Tyler entry; he involves in athletic activities in rescuing Ovi from the kidnaps. Using his analytical ability and Logical reasoning, he decodes the plot and provides an action block rescue operation to the fellow audience. The story ended with a cliffhanger climax and expected that the development would come up with another sequel.

Kavin
