Everything You Want To Know About Netflix’s Show ‘Ozark Season 4’.

The next season of Ozark was the show’s best yet–explosive ending included. With two seasons under its belt to establish that Marty Byrde, Wendy Byrde, Ruth Langmore, and the remainder of the gang are equally as characters, the next season allowed the show to actually settle in and inform a thrilling, exciting, and well-paced crime story.

When the series were to only run for four or five seasons, that would mean any future seasons of Ozark are the home stretch.

If that fourth season does end up getting an order, however, it likely will not enter production any time soon. Even though a typical break between seasons for the show was between a year and a year and a half, a likely delay in filming on account of the COVID-19 pandemic might push that delay back even further. The good news, though, is the writing and planning processes aren’t necessarily be influenced; the terrible news is that filming, even as of now, is essentially impossible. We’ll continue to update this space as we learn more.

Will there be a fourth year of Ozark?

Netflix has not formally renewed Ozark for a fourth year yet. However, based on how popular the show is, that appears to be just a technicality at this point. Talking to Collider, Bateman revealed that showrunner Chris Mundy is currently plotting out with a fourth season would entail when that official call was created.

A fourth season of Ozark could be the start of the end.

As Bateman alluded in the same Collider interview, Ozark hasn’t been intended as a series that would persist for a decade or anywhere close. If his notion of 3-4-5 seasons for Ozark becomes fact, that implies that a fourth year, theoretically could be the end–or at least could start to establish the end.

Filming of a potential fourth season is going to be delayed.

Though the series is called, yes, Ozark, it’s not really filmed at the titular Ozarks. In fact, those local forests and large lakes you have seen in the series’s first three seasons have all actually been in Georgia. With the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia has really bene among the first states to facilitate restrictions; that being said, based on Deadline Netflix, among other manufacturing companies, will not be moving ahead at the time being until it could be certain of a secure experience for everybody on set.

Who’ll be in the fourth year’s cast?

We don’t know which new characters could be added for a potential third season. However, given how the third year closed out, we could expect to see many of the regulars reunite once again.