Everything You Want To Know About Netflix’s ‘Castlevania Season 3’.

- Advertisement -

Although Dracula has been defeated, Netflix’s beloved Castlevaniaanimated series resides on. The streaming system will release Season 3 following a 16 month-long hiatus.

For anyone who wishes to see more adventures featuring vampire hunter Trevor Belmont, magician Sypha Belnades, and perhaps even Dracula’s dhampir son Alucard, here is what you need to know concerning Castlevania Season 3.

- Advertisement -

Castlevania Season two introduced a range of new characters to the budding animated world. Vampire generals and human necromancers were joined by even more powerful kinds of demons and devils. Even though Dracula’s death saw the most immediate threat neutralized at the end of Season 2, there are still lots more stories to tell within this world. There are more than 30 video games for future episodes to draw from, or the show may do something brand new.

WHEN IS THE CASTLEVANIA SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE?

Netflix’s NX Twitter account verified in a tweet on February 4 that Season 3 will be released on March 5, 2020. It guarantees”more mystery, murder, mayhem, and witches than ever.” Oh boy!

The existence of a third-year was initially confirmed by Trevor Belmont voice actor Richard Armitage in a July 2018 interview before the Season 2 release. Deadline reported that the third season had been greenlit at October 2018, adding that it would be 10 episodes long.

HOW DID THE CASTLEVANIA SEASON 2 FINALE SET UP SEASON 3?

At the end of Season 2, Alucard murdered Dracula and ended a solitary home in his father’s castle. It now floats permanently above Belmont Hold, after Sypha cast a spell to destroy its teleportation magic. Trevor and Sypha continue their experiences together elsewhere, but not before agreeing to give Alucard accessibility into the Belmont family’s archives. The sharing of ancient knowledge proves to be an important running theme from the series and will continue moving forward even if their adventuring party has broken up.

Dracula’s most loyal human slave, the Devil Forgemaster Isaac, was sent into a faraway desert in the finale for his safety. While there, he murdered a group of raiders and used them to create an undead army. If there’s 1 character that’ll continue Dracula’s plans to exterminate humanity in Season 3, it is Isaac.

Dracula’s former vampire general Carmilla has ambitions to fill the power vacuum filled by Dracula’s death, and she has forced another Forgemaster named Hector to subservience. Similar to Isaac, Hector is a necromancer with comparable abilities.

All of these characters appear in the Season 3 poster comprised previously, together with two newcomers: A brown-haired woman standing over Hector and a roguish-looking vagabond who might be Grant Dynasty, a fixture of those video games who frequently travels with Trevor and Sypha.