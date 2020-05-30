- Advertisement -

Few films these days are as massive as the Quick Saga pictures. The high-voltage tentpoles have evolved from relatively modest beginnings (2001’s The Fast and the Furious only cost $38 million and grossed $207 million) to one of the only brands that may compete with the likes of Marvel, Star Wars and James Bond. The show has grossed around $5.9 billion worldwide so far. F9 was initially slated to open in May 2020, but the launch was postponed as a result of this coronavirus catastrophe. Back in April 2021, the ninth instalment in the franchise (it’s the tenth movie when considering last season’s Hobbs and Shaw), Fast & Furious 9 AKA F9 roars into theatres nationwide. We have gathered all of the intel we’ve got on another assignment of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his tight-knit squad. Fast10 your seatbelts: This is everything you want to know about Fast and Furious 9, aka F9.

Fast & Furious 9: Release Date

May 2020, the release date for F9 was 22nd. Actor Vin Diesel went overseas to promote the movie. However, the news was lurking around the corner.

Different movies have shifted their release date on account of this coronavirus outbreak. The outbreak has ceased production homes from functioning, and movie theatres stay as a result of norms of social distancing.

April 2020 the release date for Fast & Furious 9 is 2nd. However, this is a long shot expecting things to come back to normalcy. If things get expected, we can hope to grab an early launch of this movie also.

Fast & Furious 9: Cast

We are going to see Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto together with his wife Letty played by Michelle Rodriguez. Along with them, we have his son played with Brian Marcos. John Cena is going to play Dom’s brother, Jakob Toretto and Jordana Brewster will play with Dom Mia Toretto and Jakob’s younger sister.

Dom’s racing group comprises of Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce who is an ex-habitual offender, Chris”Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker who’s a mechanic from Miami, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey who’s a British team hacktivist. Additionally, we have Sung Kang as Han Lue, who had been a member of Dom’s group and has been thought to be dead.

What’s the Fast and Furious 9 plot?

Most storyline details are still under wraps, but we are aware this in F9, Dominic’s team must team up to combat their most dangerous competition, however, Dominic’s brother (played by series newcomer John Cena).