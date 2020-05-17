Home Hollywood Everything You Need To Know About ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’.
Everything You Need To Know About 'Fantastic Beasts 3'.

By- Anand mohan
Following the initial sequel to Fantastic Beasts and where to find them’ was released, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next sequel to the show and also the 11th installment from the Wizarding World Series, comprising – 8 movies of Harry Potter, Fantastic beasts and where to find them as well as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The show was signed as a member of the five-movie contract with the Warner Bros and is verified to return to the Box Office.

The series is written by J. K. Rowling and produced by Warner Bros Pictures and Heyday Films. The cast of the movie comprises Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander- a magizoologist and also a member of the Ministry of Magic who’s an introvert by nature; Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski- a cannery worker and aspiring baker who is by all standards a muggle, or a person free of magic, who has tangled up with Newt and dragged along for mind-boggling experiences; Johnny Depp- a dark wizard with ambitions of one day heading a fresh Wizarding order and many more amazing actors and actresses.

In a statement on November 4, 2019, The Warner Bros announced that the 3rd installment of the amazing Beasts series could be set in Rio De Janeiro and we could anticipate the return of lots of cast members such as Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore), Johnny Depp (Gellert Grindelwald), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) and Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein). Earlier this season, the release date has been pushed back with a year to November 12, 2021, since it’s speculated that the screenplay by J. K. Rowling will undergo some changes following the not so fantastic reaction received by the 2nd installment in the series. Even though Dan Fogler (Jacob) stated that the delay was simply due to the scale of the movie, and the author explained the film saying’answers will be given.’

