Everything We Want To Know About Love Is Blind Season 2

- Advertisement -

Looking for something fresh to see on Netflix? The streaming service will have you covered. On March 24, Netflix declared that their hit dating show, Love Is Blind, was revived two seasons, although for not one! That means the chances for people double the opportunities for me to shout at my screen and to locate love double the chaos.

ICYMI, the first period of this series hosted by Vanessa Lachey and her hubby (of course, Nick Lachey) followed a lot of unmarried men and women as they attempted to find love in isolation pods (yes, we’re serious). Contestants met, dated, fell in love, and proposed marriage to spouses…all without seeing them. Oh, and they lived and walked down within 30 days.

- Advertisement -

It is if you are thinking that sounds bonkers. The very first season gave audiences so many great moments and excellent GIFS plus, given some unforgettable lover faves (justice for LC! ), including everybody’s favorite couple contemplating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed.

This is what we know up to now about Love Is Blind Season 2 (and 3).

Love Is Blind Season 2 is currently casting in Chicago

For anybody who watched the first time, you will remember that every one of the contestants was Atlanta-based. For the second season of the series, LIB is currently moving into the Windy City, projecting contestants. Q: into the house of the Cubs moving together with all the series the Annals of season 1 bunch Mark and Jessica?

Casting for season 3 will begin using its city TBD.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are (obviously) back hosting

They’re baaa-ack! Soon after the news was announced, Nick took to affirm he and his spouse will also pop up as the hosts, again in season two. “We are back for now 2!! #LoveIsBlind is coming to Chicago!” The singer wrote for casting together with a promo. “I’m hosting with @vanessalachey, but who will join us at the pods?”

While we are thrilled* for a Lachey’s, this is our request to create Lauren and Cameron the hosts!

Love Is season 2 will fall in 2021

Together with the next season of Love Is Blind casting now, it seems sensible that lovers will need to wait a bit longer until it hits our screens. According to E-News, the next season will soon be airing in 2021, thus we have to make it before we could indulge in the pure, unadulterated, trashy pleasure.