Everything About Star Wars : Star Wars Movies In Chronological Order And Everythimg About New Arrivals

- Advertisement -

Star Wars day is here, and there has never been a better time to see all the Star Wars movies in order. Now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has hit Disney Plus, it’s easier than ever to binge the entire Skywalker Saga from start to end.And if you are wondering where the non-mainline Star Wars movies (as well as the shows) fit in, we have got you covered.

However, with three distinct trilogies published from chronological order, finding the suitable Star Wars viewing order can seem daunting for new lovers.Star Wars Day 2020: May the 4th events and bargains Disney Plus: Everything you need to understand There’s technically no”right” way to watch all the Star Wars movies — some fans like to see them in release sequence, others favor chronological timeline order, and particular fans like a hybrid of both. Bearing that in mind, we’ve summarized the hottest Star Wars viewing orders to your intergalactic binging pleasure.Catching up on Star Wars? Attempt Disney Plus for freeWhere to see the Star Wars films If you’re looking for the most cost-efficient approach to see the Star Wars movies so, you need to register for Disney Plus ($6.99 per month/$69.99 annually ).

- Advertisement -

As of May 4th (aka Star Wars Day), Disney’s streaming agency gets the Total Skywalker Saga (Episodes I-IX) also as Rogue 1: A Star Wars Story.Solo: A Star Wars Story, strikes Disney Plus on July 9, 2020.Disney Pluswill shortly be the home of all the Star Wars films. $6.99 a month, Disney Plus is cheaper than most streaming services and the package with Hulu and ESPN Plus is the exact same cost as Netflix’s standard package. But, Disney Plus does not make you pay additional for 4K Ultra-HD video with 4 simultaneous streams, which costs an extra $3 on Netflix.Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker went on sale well before the scheduled March 17 release date, falling on March 13. Presently available for digital purchase in 4K, you can watch the finish of this Skywalker Saga from the comfort of your own homeIf you can’t wait to watch Solo, then you can currently find that film on Netflix.

Obviously, you can also buy or rent the Star Wars movies a la carte on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.Star Wars movies in chronological orderThe Star Wars saga kicked off with Episode IV, then got a prequel trilogy before obtaining a sequel trilogy, so the narrative is inherently from order. Chronological order allows you view Star Wars’ characters evolve instantly, such as Anakin Skywalker’s journey from bright-eyed boy to troubled warrior and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s transformation from reluctant apprentice to sage Jedi runaway. If you would prefer to see the Skywalker Saga from its chronological beginnings, here would be the Star Wars films in order of chronological events. Star Wars films in order of release dateIf you would like to experience the Star Wars movies since they came out, release sequence is the thing to do. I’d personally advise this order for new lovers, as you can witness the natural growth of the Star Wars saga complete with all its ups and downs. In the classic 80s sci-fi of this original trilogy, to the messy CGI and suspicious acting of the prequels, into the modern glory of The Force Awakens and its divisive sequel, here’s every

Star Wars movie in order of launch:

Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983)

Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999)

Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002)

Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Star Wars: Episode VIII –The Last Jedi (2017)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Growth of Skywalker (2019)

Star Wars movies in machete order.

A viewing order made popular by fans,”machete order” uses a mix of release and chronological arrangement so as to preserve the big twist in The Empire Strikes Back while still supplying some backstory through the prequels. The sequence starts with A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, falls back to Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith for Darth Vader’s roots, and then returns to the gift to finish the original trilogy in dramatic fashion with Return of the Jedi.Yes, this order skips The Phantom Menace completely, as some enthusiasts don’t consider the movie to be essential to the plot (Sorry, Jar Jar). It is worth keeping in mind that this order was created several years ago and doesn’t factor in the movie trilogy or spin-off movies, which you can slot in as you see fit.Upcoming Star Wars films What we know for certain, strangely, are the 3 release dates that Disney has staked out for Star Wars movies: December 16, 2022, December 20, 2024 and December 18, 2026.

As for the stories those films will tell, and their supervisors, those details are not locked in yet. Here’s what we know:Rian Johnson (The Last Jedi) is rumored to be a possible director for a full new Star Wars trilogy, although that might ruffle the feathers of those who vocally expressed their negative opinions about TLJ. Marvel movie president Kevin Feige is signed on a Star Wars film, which he can helm with Lucasfilm president (talk about a ambitious crossover) Kathleen Kennedy.Taika Waititi (What We Do In The Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok) is going to make a brand new Star Wars film.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the information and that it is unclear as to whether this could become the same Star Wars movie that Feige is signed on for.J.D. Dillard (Sleight) and Matt Owens (Luke Cage) are allegedly working on a brand new Star Wars job that could be in theaters or on Disney Plus.Solo 2 is not even supported, but fans are asking for it. Reports indicate it won’t be a Disney Plus job.What about the Star Wars TV shows?Needless to say, the Star Wars universe is not limited to just the films, and you will find a variety of live-action and animated TV show which serve as canonical entries in the timeline. Even better, they all can be found on Disney Plus.

Here’s a breakdown of where some of the crucial shows fit in:Star Wars: The Clone Wars: This popular animated series is set between Episodes II and III, and follows the adventures of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano throughout the Clone Wars. The show’s seventh and final season just wrapped up, and you’ll be able to watch it all on Disney Plus.Star Wars: Rebels: A followup to Clone Wars, Rebels sees a rag-tag group of fighters such as Kannan Jarrus, Ezra Bridger and Hera Syndulla battle a fledgling Galactic Empire between Episodes III and IV.Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Series: The upcoming Disney Plus Obi-Wan show will reveal what Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) was up to between Episodes III and IV following the slaughter of the Jedi at the hands of the Empire.Untitled Cassian Andor Series: Details are thin on this forthcoming Disney Plus original show, but considering this Rogue One prequel will concentrate on the adventures of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and his sassy droid pal K2S0 (Alan Tudyk), we expect it to take place between Episodes III and IV.The Mandalorian: occurring five years after Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, The Mandalorian concentrates to a lone bounty hunter as he explores a murky post-Empire universe.

The story will continue in The Mandalorian season 2.Star Wars: Resistance: Set before the events of Episode VII: The Force Awakens, this vibrant animated series places the spotlight onto a ragtag group of Resistance pilots.