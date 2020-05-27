- Advertisement -

Everyone was advised that tracking your temperature for fever is your best method to be on the lookout for a possible novel coronavirus infection.

Amazon’s bestselling infrared thermometer is back in stock.

As it turns out, however, there may be an even better and more accurate way to ascertain if you might be ill with COVID-19.

What’s the 1 thing we’ve been saying we should watch out for as an early warning sign of a potential coronavirus disease?

That’s right, a fever. We’ve been told this over and over again, and a few companies are doing temperature checks at entrance as they begin to reopen.

As we all thought, it ends up a fever may not be as common as a coronavirus symptom.

More recent studies have indicated fewer than half of patients infected with COVID-19 have a fever.

This is relative startling news since elevate temperature is the 1 thing we have been told to be on the lookout for original and foremost.

Thankfully though, there is something else that might be a far better indicator of a novel coronavirus infection.

Considering that the virus attacks the lungs, those who catch COVID-19 can tell by checking their blood sugar level.

According to the Mayo Clinic, routine blood oxygen readings are between 95% and 100 percent,

but coronavirus patients are found with readings as low as 50%. Anything under 90% is deeme unhealthy.

Today, we’ve got a great deal to talk about our subscribers on one of the niftiest pulse oximeters we know of.

It’s known as the Wellue Oxygen Saturation Tracker, and it is different from most of the blood oxygen level meters you’ve seen.

Whereas the majority of the clip into the finish of your pointer finger to provide a reading,

this model is a ring that you could wear all the time for continuous readings.

The Wellue Oxygen Saturation Tracker is a terrific tool,

and it lasts for 14 hours a charge so you can use it all day or all night.

You might also use it occasionally to check your blood sugar level since continuous monitoring isn’t always necessary.

This version includes a hefty retail cost of $260

but an Amazon discount in addition to the special coupon code WSSIKXYR dip it down to a all-time low of only $125.99.

This huge discount is only available for yet another day, so definitely take advantage of this sale while you can.

Here are a Few of the Essential details from the page:

Peace of mind in your finger, adjustable vibration feedback because of reduced oxygen level, and irregular heartbeat.

The lightest, smallest, most comfortable ring detector for continuous overnight observation, durable, and flexible to most fingers.

Free professional APP and PC reports reveal the graphic sleep report

and tendencies of blood sugar level condition, heart rate, and motion.

The device runs automatically when you wear it.

You’ll find A 12-month Worry-Free Warranty, lifetime technical assistance, top-grade customer support, and quick responses within 12 hours.