Everyone understands that Clorox wipes and Lysol wipes are great for disinfecting your smartphone, however they are still not possible to find in any stores.

Since smartphones have been known to be breeding grounds for all sorts of bacteria and viruses.

UV-C smartphone sanitizers are must-have gadgets right now because they are undoubtedly the best way to clean your cellphone and other little items.

At the age of coronavirus, you truly can’t be too safe.

but Amazon finally has three distinct UV-C phone sanitizers back in stock that you could become soon in the event that you rush.

Besides face masks and hand sanitizer, this may be the most significant purchase you make in protecting yourself against the novel coronavirus.

At the moment, the first version is that the Yasolote UV Smartphone Sanitizer Case.

which can be obtained for $48.99. It has a nice large inner compartment to fit even the greatest smartphones on the market.

and it is one of the most economical options on Amazon

Germicidal UV light eliminates up to 99 percent of germs and bacteria.

Dual UV bulbs Scrub your apparatus in less than 8 minutes, shield yourself, and those nearest to you by regularly sanitizing your cell phone.

This smartphone sterilizer box to kill 99.9% of common household germs such as staph, e. Coli and salmonella.

Includes an accessories basket for smaller devices like toothbrushes, masks, women, baby underwear, jewelry, makeup tools, watches, coins, etc..

Another great solution is that the Scotland UV Mobile Phone Sanitizer, that is a bit less expensive in $47.99.

It works just in addition to the NeotrixQI version, but the layout is a little different.

This is a newer model that hasn’t been accessible quite so long as others.

UV cellphone sanitizer — it is safe to sanitize anything that can fit inside!

While killing 99.99% of germs, UV-C light can access to the microorganisms that hide in crevices where cleaning wipes can not reach.

Ample Sanitizing Space

SOELAND sanitizer works with mobile phones around 7 inches, for example as iPhone, Samsung, Nexus, LG, Motorola, Sony, HTC, Huawei, etc..

Then we have the best selling HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer that’s been very popular with our readers.

It’s a bit expensive at $79.99, but it has a tremendous collapsable design that makes it effortless to stow anywhere.

Regardless of the zipper closure, it still has a magnetic safety .

the zipper pull is hiding a magnet which can only attach to the safety when it is zipp closed.

Keep your cellphone clean by using patented pop-up tech, and UV-C LED sanitizing.

After use, it conveniently slips flat to transport between your handbag, backpack, suitcase.

gym bag, and also much more to kill up to 99.9percent of bacteria and germs.

Last but not least, the HoMedics UV-Clean Large Phone Sanitizer works only as well as the version noted above.

but it’s a larger interior space to wash more essential items.

It’s $99.99, and it’s in stock today, but it’ll probably sell out soon.

Keep your most frequently used things clean and sanitized while at home or on the go with powerful UV-C LED technology.

Please keep it in your purse, backpack, bag, gym bag, diaper bag, and more to kill up to 99.9percent of germs and viruses 10x quicker than any other sanitizer.