Everyone stuck at home right now, as a result of coronavirus quarantines, Netflix and other streaming solutions are among the most popular amusement choices right now.

If you are not one of those millions of gamers engrossed in Animal Crossing at the moment, that is.

New information shows that people’s streaming habits are changing in remarkable ways, with much more people gravitating to revived and family fare during this stressful and uncertain time.

The longer these coronavirus quarantines stretch , the longer a subtle shift is reflecting itself from the kinds of TV shows and movies that streaming.

crowds are turning to for entertainment and a bit of relief in the awful state of the world.

I have been using this time to catch up on shows and films which have been on my list for some time.

which can include everything from Netflix’s super-popular international hit series Cash Heist to shows like A Good Place.

It’s a source of amusement that has been invaluable, especially since there is a pretty extreme Animal Crossing.

New Horizons player in my household who spends a lot of time caught up in Nintendo’s newest.

One of the general public, meanwhile, the longer the quarantines drag .

It seems that audiences may be gravitating to a particular sort of streaming content in particular.

The team at streaming search engine service Reelgood has looked at trends.

and behaviour patterns from its more than 4 million monthly users.

using this chart showing which movie and TV show genres are most popular among customers at the moment.

with many US states still closed down to some degree.

No real surprise, family and especially animation have gained much in this period.

partly because — well, with much bad news doing everyone’s head in right now.

It stands to reason more people are going to increasingly search for an antidote to this in their entertainment choices.

Not only that but, remember, there are countless young children who can’t go to school right now.

who’re having to remain quarantined with their parents in the home?

With TV and film productions widely shut down around the globe today as a result of coronavirus-related precautions.

start looking for the animation to be quite a rare bright spot for companies involved in content creation at the moment.

A lot of this work can be done remotely, and it’s not like pixels will need to be socially distanced from each other.

the exact same way that actors and crews on set do.

“They don’t know when they will be able to shoot (live-action) again. With animation, even though it takes quite a while, they know that it’s going to happen.”

Along these very same lines, Netflix struck an agreement with Nickelodeon that was announced.

In the end of 2019 to produce animated features and TV series for the streamer.

All of which is to say, if you’ve been bingeing less of shows such as Ozark and Breaking Bad.

In recent weeks — and more of things like Pixar movies — know that you’re not the only one.