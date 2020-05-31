Home TV Series HBO Euphoria season 2 release date: When will Euphoria season 2 air?
TV SeriesHBO

Euphoria season 2 release date: When will Euphoria season 2 air?

By- Vikash Kumar
They are on a high again. . !! Euphoria, the teenager drama, is a show that all had attracted a legion of young fans all.

Using its success, it’s all the possibility to return for another season. The play, motivated by a miniseries of the same title, revolves around a group of teens who navigates trauma, sex, drugs, relationships, and identity.

The show’s popularity reflects in its viewership that counts over more than 5.5 million viewers who saw its premiere.

There has been no word in HBO.

The pilot hit US screens on June 16, 2019, along with the first season landed in the UK on August 6 on Sky Atlantic and NowTV.

Although filming for the next season was going to get underway, All This Terrible Business has since stopped production. There’s no information as to just how long the delay will be.

And we’ve had any advice about how the manufacturing team is handling the present situation, from one of the show’s stars, Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard (through ET).

“[The manufacturers are] taking everything very seriously. They do not wish to set their crew or their throw or anybody involved in harm,” she explains. “So they want to make sure they’re staying healthy and safe. And waiting for all of it to calm down.”

“I think everyone is hoping that [production] will return sometime this summer, but they also don’t want to rush anything just in case,” she adds. “It isn’t safe so that I don’t think that they wanna get a lot of hope in our heads and have to push it more. So we’re just waiting and seeing at this time.”

Euphoria season two cast: Who will return and who’ll join?

Zendaya could be back as Rue. The celebrity expressed on Twitter, stating she just got a call regarding another year. She also expressed saying the show has taught her a lot and has made her sure about herself as she was perplexed about her persona.

There are additional potential returnees, such as Jules (Hunter Schafer), Lexi (Maude Apatow), Fezco (Angus Cloud), Cal (Eric Dane), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), Leslie (Nika King), (Christopher) Algee Smith, and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney).

They are sometimes combined by another famous face, Storm Reid, who performs Rue’s younger sister Gia.

Euphoria Season Two Plot

It’s hard to say anything, as the chapter has completed using a US premiere on August 4. The show ended on a massive cliffhanger, which left its fans wondering if Zendaya would return or if she died in the finale. Sam Levinson has promised fans that Zendaya is much alive.

Speaking about year two in an interview in Critics Choice Awards, Zendaya stated, “I literally can’t wait. I need to get back to it. I miss it”

Euphoria season 2 Trailer:

No trailer is out. We’ll get a better idea once we understand when the screens will be hit by Euphoria year two.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

