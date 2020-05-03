Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast and Everything You Are Curious About

- Advertisement -

It’s an American teen drama series. Sam Levinson creates this series. It is founded on the Israeli miniseries of the same name.

The network announced the exciting upgrade on December 15 with a trailer teasing all its original shows getting new seasons following year, including Westworld, Succession, and, needless to say, Euphoria. While the true day that the series’s second season will premiere hasn’t been affirmed by HBO, it will be in 2020.

- Advertisement -

The show, which stars Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, Zendaya, and more, broke out when the very first season premiered in June. The series follows Rue (Zendaya) and her friends as they cope with problems like drug dependency, mental health, toxic relationships, and sexuality.

Euphoria’s first time was widely commended for its character depth and representation, the effects of which are still being sensed months afterward. Back in November, Zendaya went viral for a movie demonstrating a transgender fan approaching her to discuss she was inspired by the character Jules of Hunter Schafer Zendaya FaceTimed Hunter so the two could meet.

Fans are clearly excited for season two: they are already spamming the replies to HBO’s sizzle reel having fantastic Euphoria gifs, however they are not the only ones. Over the past month, star Jacob Elordi (who plays villain Nate Jacobs) has been sharing his photograph memories from season one filming on the show’s official Instagram. “This show and these individuals consumed my entire life and eventually became everything to me,” he wrote in a caption. “I shall treasure all this forever. It’s my expectation which you can live a bit of that which I lived and possibly take some of it with you.”

Euphoria Season 2 Release Date

Euphoria was among many scripted shows to have been Placed on Hold due to lockdown, which will undoubtedly have an effect on the season 2 release date.

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, said she expects filming will commence in the summer.

“They also don’t want to hurry anything just in case,”

“It is not safe so that I don’t think they wanna get a lot of confidence in our Minds and then have to push it longer. So we are sort of waiting and Seeing right now.”

The Plot of Euphoria Season 2

“Euphoria” revolves around the life span of high school students and their experiences of love, gender, drug addiction, friendships, identity, and injury. This show upon its launch gained fame among the teens, making them to wait for the next season.

Season 1 of Euphoria ended not justifying the actions of various characters. The audience is eager to understand what comes in Kat and Ethan’s romance later, and Kat confessed her feelings ahead of him. This season depicted comeback Rue, who thought of finding freedom in existence after falling for Jules’s pitiable state. But Jules’s decision to conduct off to Los Angeles crashed down everything relapsing Rue. Fans are even curious to learn more about the video of Jules and Cal, which Maddy saw.