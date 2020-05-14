Euphoria Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Other Details!!!

- Advertisement -

The American teen drama, Euphoria, is a favorite series that had attracted a faithful legion of young fans all around the globe when it initially came in June 2019.

Using its immense success, it’s all the chance to return for a second season. The play, inspired by an Israeli miniseries of the same name, revolves around a group of teenagers who navigates relationships, gender, drugs, injury, and individuality.

The show’s popularity reflects in its viewership that counts more than 5.5 million viewers who watched its premiere.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, advised Hollywood Reporter that Sam Levinson, Euphoria founder, has attracted an outstanding cast with Zendaya as a fundamental and critical character. Here is what you want to know about Euphoria season 2:

HBO has kept a mum on the release date of Euphoria second season.

The ongoing crisis has led to a hiatus in the production, and no data was shown yet regarding how long will the delay persist.

Euphoria season two cast: Who will return and who will join?

Zendaya could seemingly return as Rue. The celebrity expressed on Twitter stating she just got a call regarding another season. She also expressed stating the series has taught her a lot, and it has made her confident about herself as she was puzzled about her character.

There are other prospective returnees, including Jules (Hunter Schafer), Lexi (Maude Apatow), Fezco (Angus Cloud), Cal (Eric Dane), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), Leslie (Nika King), (Christopher) Algee Smith, and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney).

They are sometimes joined by another known face Storm Reid who performs Rue’s younger sister Gia.

Euphoria Season 2 Plot:

Since the very first chapter has completed recently, using a US premiere on August 4, it is hard to say anything about the storyline. The series ended on a massive cliffhanger which left its lovers wondering if Zendaya will reunite or has she died in the finale. To our delight, Sam Levinson has assured fans that Zendaya is pretty much still alive.

Euphoria season 2 Trailer:

No trailer is out yet. We’ll have a better idea once we understand when Euphoria season two will soon hit the screens.

What caused Nate’s panic attack?

The finale of the series saw Nate’s panic attack which could be ascribed to many theories. One of these is that his inability to do while sex with Maddy, which leads to a heated confrontation between these.

This is followed by a violent dispute between him and his father Cal because he is too aggressive and only escalates his ailment.