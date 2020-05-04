Euphoria Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything Is Here

- Advertisement -

It’s an American teen drama series. Sam Levinson creates this series. It’s based on the miniseries of the same name.

The system announced the exciting upgrade on December 15 with a trailer teasing of its shows getting new seasons year and, needless to state, Euphoria. While HBO hasn’t confirmed the genuine day that the show’s second season will premiere, it will be in 2020.

The series, which stars Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Zendaya, and much more, broke out when the very first time premiered in June. The series follows Rue (Zendaya) and her friends as they deal with problems like drug dependency, mental health, toxic relationships, and sexuality.

Euphoria Season 2 Release Date & Cast

“Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has assembled an incredible world with an incredible cast headed by the supremely gifted Zendaya,” says Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO. The first season premiered in the UK and two weeks afterward in June 2019 in the US. There is no word from HBO however after we’re done with the worldwide pandemic but we expect from updates.

Zendaya from Spider Homecoming will return as the direct Rue. The actress says, “Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow…” Others include Hunter Schafer like Jules, Maude Apatow as Lexi, Storm Reid as Gia and Angus Cloud as Fezco

What is going with the new storyline?

Tried to portray a ton of audiences at the season, high hopes for the second. Some fans believe if she died in the first season or that Rue would return. The founders have talked about portraying more of content with bold and raw scenes. It will film the social issues that are adolescent and be a message for everyone