Euphoria season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So far

By- Aryan Singh
Euphoria is an American drama series broadcasted on HBO for the first time.
The first season of Euphoria gained quite a following amongst the youth due to its youth-centered content. The show was created and written by ‘Sam Levinson.’ Season- 1 of the show premiered on June 16, 2019. Due to an increase in the following of the show, HBO, along with producers, decided to renew the show, which will cater to the needs of its audience.

RELEASE DATE

The release date for Euphoria season- 2 is still a mystery amongst the viewers of the show. COVID-19 might be one of the reasons for the delay in the announcement of release dates.

CAST

Since its still season- 2 for the show, it is expected that the production house must not have taken many risks in changing the cast for the upcoming season. ‘Zendaya’ will still be in the lead role as ‘Rue Bennett.’ ‘Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard,’ ‘Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs’, and other artists can be seen in the upcoming season.

Every episode of the season- 1 boast of viewership of 500k viewers on average. Season- 1 had 8 episodes in total. It is not yet confirmed how many episodes season- 2 might have.
As of now, the viewers might have to wait quite a long time to know the release dates and other details regarding the show.

Aryan Singh

