Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Other Latest Updates

There are adolescent drama TV shows that are popular among teens. Among the American adolescent drama TV series comprises Euphoria. The show was initially broadcasted by HBO and was aired on 16th. The show is made and composed by Sam Levinson. The show had become a hit and won several awards like Folks alternative grant, satellite award, and a lot more. The show had got favourable critics such as 8.3 out of 10 on IMDb, 82 per cent on rotten tomatoes, and 94% of Google users such as the TV show.

The story of Euphoria depends on the positive and negative experiences of teens and peer groups like friendship, drama, identification, trauma, and connections as the story of the Euphoria is based on a book by Ron Leishman”Euphoria.”

The Starring cast nature of the series comprises Zendaya like Rue Bennett, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Angus Cloud as Fezco, Eric Dane as Cal Jacob, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacob, Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez and many more characters.

Since the primary season has gained popularity among fans and audiences therefore now as it had been verified that season 2 of Euphoria would be released at mid-June, 2020 fans are awaiting the season to be released soon. Due to the present situation, the dates are postponed, and till now, no confirmed date has been decided. Now, no trailer has been published. It was said that year 2 of the series could be renewed, and we may see some new characters. The storyline of season 2 is still a mystery, but a number of the fans currently imagine that season 2 will be about the conversation of Rue’s life, and we might see more drama in the sequence. Remain updated and watch Euphoria.