Euphoria season 2: Release, cast, plot and everything you should know!

By- Sakshi Gupta
One of the best shows is Euphoria show which was all over the world in its time. It is a HBO drama show, which follows the story of young high school students who know how to tackle their problems from love to identification of the drug. This show was mostly popular among the youngsters i.e. Teenagers.

The first season of the show Euphoria was loved by the people so much that it crossed over 5.5 millions views in short span. The fans started to demand for the second season of the same as they connect themselves with the shows they love the most and Euphoria is one of them. The season 2 for this show cannot be surely expected as no official dates are being confirmed by the makers.

Cast: Euphoria season 2

There is no official announcement about the return of various cast actors of the season 1 of this show. The actions and words from the makers show that Zendaya will give a great comeback ion this upcoming season. the other main characters might not be seen again in the new season. The story might become more exciting from the point view of the viewers

As got the news from the makers, the new cast can be added in the new season listed below:

Darian- a male character who will play a very interesting kid who is an outsider, sensitive, vulnerable and who can struggle with addiction.

 Ray- who will be a pure-hearted man at the age of 17. He will be little scrappy but a great fighter.

Ami- female student who will be seen as a drug addict who hates her boyfriend and can make the bad situation even more worse.

Plot: Euphoria season 2

The storyline of this upcoming season is not yet explained by the makers but they said that the fans wont be even able to guess what’s coming new for them. The unexpected things are going to take place in the lives of teenagers according to the updates for the show till now.

Release: Euphoria season 2

The trailer for the new season got on air on the television in march, 2020 which gave the introduction of 2 main characters. The makers gave the news to release the show as soon as possible but there might be little delay due to the spread of coronavirus now days. The number of episodes for the show has not been confirmed by the makers yet.

Also Read:   13 Reasons Why Season 4: Release Date, Plot, And Get All The Latest Updates We Have So Far
