Euphoria Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date, Trailer

- Advertisement -

Euphoria is an American teen drama television series created by Sam Levinson, loosely based on the Israeli miniseries. It follows a group of high school students going through their experiences of sex, drug, friendship, love, identity and trauma. It premiered first on 16th June 2019 and is up again for a season 2.

Euphoria Season 2: Cast

Starring Zendaya as Rue Bennett, a teenaged recovering drug addict is struggling in the world to stay clean. It also has Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Rue’s childhood best friend, August Cloud as Fezco, a drug dealer and close to Rue, Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, Alex Demie as Maddy Perez, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, a high school athlete, Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez, Nika king as Leslie Bennett, Storm Reid as Gia Bennett, Hunter Schofer as Jules Vaughn, Algee Smith as Christopher McKay, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard.

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date

- Advertisement -

Back in June 2019, season 1 of Euphoria was aired but the production of season 2 was put on halt due to the coronavirus outbreak. As of now no release date has been announced. Fans are eagerly waiting for the most loved teenaged series over the internet. Sources said that it would be released soon.

Euphoria Season 2: Trailer

There are no trailers for euphoria season 2 because it is not yet in production. Due to the lockdown issued by the government, most of the shows have been put on halt.

Euphoria Season 2: Plot

In the last episode, we saw the death of the lead star Rue Bennett because of an overdose. But did she die? She does have a long way to go..!!