Home TV Series HBO Euphoria Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date, Trailer
TV SeriesHBO

Euphoria Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date, Trailer

By- Shruti Kumari
- Advertisement -

Euphoria is an American teen drama television series created by Sam Levinson, loosely based on the Israeli miniseries. It follows a group of high school students going through their experiences of sex, drug, friendship, love, identity and trauma. It premiered first on 16th June 2019 and is up again for a season 2.

Euphoria Season 2: Cast

Starring Zendaya as Rue Bennett, a teenaged recovering drug addict is struggling in the world to stay clean. It also has Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Rue’s childhood best friend, August Cloud as Fezco, a drug dealer and close to Rue, Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, Alex Demie as Maddy Perez, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, a high school athlete, Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez, Nika king as Leslie Bennett, Storm Reid as Gia Bennett, Hunter Schofer as Jules Vaughn, Algee Smith as Christopher McKay, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard.

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date

- Advertisement -

Back in June 2019, season 1 of Euphoria was aired but the production of season 2 was put on halt due to the coronavirus outbreak. As of now no release date has been announced. Fans are eagerly waiting for the most loved teenaged series over the internet. Sources said that it would be released soon.

Euphoria Season 2: Trailer

There are no trailers for euphoria season 2 because it is not yet in production. Due to the lockdown issued by the government, most of the shows have been put on halt.

Euphoria Season 2: Plot

In the last episode, we saw the death of the lead star Rue Bennett because of an overdose. But did she die? She does have a long way to go..!!

Also Read:   Kissing Booth 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot and more. All you need to know!
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Witcher Season 2: Cast Details, Generation And Take Updates, What To Expect
Shruti Kumari

Must Read

Fleabag season 3: Release date, plot, cast and everything you want to know!

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
Fleabag is talking the tons of awards and prizes for the best actors and actresses in the comedy series. The first two seasons made...
Read more

Euphoria Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date, Trailer

HBO Shruti Kumari -
Euphoria is an American teen drama television series created by Sam Levinson, loosely based on the Israeli miniseries. It follows a group of high...
Read more

The Mandalorian : Everything We Know About Season 2.

TV Series Anand mohan -
"Here is how." You can watch all eight episodes of the first period of Jon Favreau's live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney...
Read more

Here Some Latest Updates About The Netflix Show ‘The Haunting Of Bly Manor’.

Netflix Anand mohan -
The Haunting of Hill House is String Including genres Such as Drama, Supernatural, and Horror. This show has been published on Netflix. So far...
Read more

The Lord Of The Rings : Cast, Plot And Other Details.

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Since Peter Jackson Decided to make a trilogy of the Lord of the Rings, the tech just captured the massive Creativity of J.R.R. Tolkien....
Read more

Updates about all the latest news for Goblin slayer season 2: release date, cast and more.

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
This season is going to be the more excited one as Goblin slayer will be back with more excitement. In the previous season of...
Read more

Sebastian Stan Says Falcon And The Winter Soldier Is ‘Very Much in the Same World’ as Captain America.

TV Series Anand mohan -
"In a great deal of ways, it felt like a movie," Stan said of the process of filming the new show, which is intended...
Read more

Re: zero season 2: cast, plot and release date out now

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
Re zero – starting life in another world is a novel that was written by Tappei Nagatsuki and shinichirou Otsuka. The story of re-zero...
Read more

The VISION Story Fans Should Need To Know Before Watching Wandavision.

TV Series Anand mohan -
Are you currently an MCU enthusiast waiting for Wandavision? Here is the comic book you should check out to get a peek in The...
Read more

Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Boys Season 2’: Plot, Release Date, Cast And Other Details.

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Based on the comic book with the identical title by Garth Ennis and Darick, the Boys is an American based superhero internet television series....
Read more
© World Top Trend