Euphoria Season 2 : Cast, Plot And Release Date

- Advertisement -

The HBO drama, that will be an American adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name, follows a set of high-school students as they handle everything, from love and identity to milder themes such as sex and drugs — and it immediately became the network’s most popular series with younger audiences.

While its period one ordinary is just over 550,000 viewers per episode, the series premiere was seen by over 5.5 million viewers across HBO’s platforms.

- Advertisement -

Thus, what do we expect from season two? Here is what you want to know.

Euphoria season 2 launch date: When will Euphoria season two air?

There’s been no word from HBO on when we can expect the show’s second season.

Though filming for the second season was about to get underway, the coronavirus has since halted production. There is not any information yet as to how long the delay will be.

Euphoria season 2 cast: Who’s in Euphoria season 2?

It appears like Zendaya will return as Rue.

And while we have had no official cast confirmations, we would expect this great deal to join: Jules (Hunter Schafer), Lexi (Maude Apatow), Fezco (Angus Cloud), Cal (Eric Dane), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), Leslie (Nika King), (Christopher) Algee Smith, along with Cassie (Sydney Sweeney).

Euphoria year two plot: What will occur in Euphoria season two?

It is too early to know where the following chapter will go since year one has only finished — it wrapped up on August 4 at the States.

But we’ve already had a micropenis and One Management animated enthusiast erotica, so we’d expect more of the same.

Some fans have been wondering whether Rue will reunite or whether she died in the season one finale. Fortunately, creator Sam Levinson has since confirmed that Zendaya’s personality is quite much alive still.

Back in January 2020, Zendaya talked about Euphoria period two through an interview at the Critics’ Choice Award: “I literally can’t wait. I just want to return to it so bad. I miss it.”

When asked what fans can expect from upcoming episodes, Zendaya said, “I couldn’t even begin to describe it if I tried.” As if we weren’t already excited!