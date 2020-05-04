Elon Musk Thinks If Someone Cannot leave Their Residence And If Arrested–This Is Fascist

- Advertisement -

During Tesla’s newest quarterly earnings call Wednesday, Musk went right into a pointed rant against shelter-in-place orders, even cursing a time or 2 to make his purpose. Well, that escalated fairly quickly.

Tesla’s earnings call on Wednesday started with a normal rundown of the electrical carmaker’s latest functionality and miscellaneous fundamentals over the past 90 days. And then, all of a sudden it seemed, Tesla CEO Elon Musk went full MAGA after the presentation to analysts was a little more than halfway finished, with the brash billionaire ranting and maybe even cursing to create a couple of points in response to the quarantines and shelter-in-place orders across the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Orders, he added, which are causing considerable worry at Tesla, which Musk said produces”the vast majority of our automobiles” in the Bay Area — in which a stay-at-home arrangement was only extended through the majority of the next month.

- Advertisement -

The extension of this shelter-in-place or, honestly, I would call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights — my opinion — and alerting people’s freedoms in ways which are horrible and wrong, rather than why people came to America or constructed this country… What the fuck?” (“Excuse me,” he added, as an aside.)

“It can cause great harm, not simply to Tesla however to many companies. And while Tesla will weather the storm, there are lots of small businesses (that) won’t. And every one of the peoples’… everything individuals have worked for their entire life is being ruined in real-time.”

This diatribe, we ought to add, arrived after the CEO posted an extremely Trumpian pronouncement for his always-feisty Twitter accounts late Tuesday, and his replies to this tweet prefaced the lengthy and apparently impromptu rant he gave through the electrical carmaker’s latest quarterly earnings call. Popstar Ariana Grande’s mother Joan Grande was among those that jumped into the fray in response to Musk’s tweet, calling him”reckless” and”not very smart” —

As we have reported, Musk was a constant critic of the US answer to the coronavirus crisis pretty much since its beginning, together with the CEO tweeting back in March that”the coronavirus fear is idiotic” and doubling-down on that later drawing fire due to the tweet. In a memo to employees at his firm SpaceX, he announced that the coronavirus doesn’t even rank on a list of the best 100 things we should be worried about in the US at the moment.

As of Wednesday night, according to the most recent figures from Johns Hopkins University, more than 1 million cases of the virus have been confirmed in the US, and there were nearly 61,000 deaths.

, and is the present coronavirus crisis possibly improving Tesla? Musk conceded that this moment in time is forcing the business to become efficient, and to think about its core beliefs and”exactly what we would like to do.” And then he drifted up again.

“This is the time to consider the future,” Musk said towards the end of the telephone, before returning into the coronavirus-related shelter-in-place orders. “And also to ask — is it appropriate to infringe upon peoples’ rights, as is happening right now? I believe people are gonna be very angry about this. And are very angry.

If somebody wants to stay in their residence, that’s great… but to say they cannot leave their residence, and they’ll be arrested if they do — this is fascist. This isn’t democratic. This isn’t freedom.

Now, I counted about six full seconds of silence from many participants on the call, which was finally broken up by:”Alright, let us go to another query, please” .