Elite Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

When season 1 of Elite came out, we noticed the way the characters in the series were questioned about something that had occurred and nobody knew exactly what it was. What hooked us more was how the show unfolded forward. The first installment came out in 2018 and it’s been noticed that this series’s third installment was watched by 20 million families.

This shows us how intriguing this show can be. The IMBd evaluation of this show is also excellent. This is the second Netflix first Spanish first. On the other hand, the fantastic news is that this series was revived for a season 4. As a result of the success of this show for making it happen.

Cast

The significant news is that as seen in the prior installment, we saw a number of the characters graduates which means we’ll be seeing new personalities along with our old ones. The throw declared the show’s renewal news using a video on Twitter. You can see it below.

The message was released on Twitter accounts to inform us that it was their very last installment. Additionally, as of now, no other title was released for season four.

Plot

In the third season, we eventually discovered that Polo Villada was murdered and he had been killed by Lucrecia. We also saw how everyone helped her pay the murder. However, in the fourth installment, we will be seeing more about the new characters. As many of the old characters are now gone. We may observe how everything impacts the abandoned characters and how their travel takes place from the 4th Year.

They all remain in Las Encinas. We do not know whether any of the previous characters will come back to make a cameo. As of now, no confirmation for the plot is given. We’ll update you after an official synopsis is released.

Release Date

Yes, in May 2020, Netflix officially announced that the show has been renewed. The first installment aired in October 2018, the second premiered in September 2019, and the third season released in March 2020. So, the show has been dropping its new seasons in no fixed month.

Trailer

As of now, the production hasn’t started. So, the trailer to the series hasn’t been released. However, we’re sure once the shoot starts there’ll be glimpses out. We will let you understand when we get our hands on any further details.

