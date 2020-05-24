Elite Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

It seems like only yesterday that we saw Netflix’s second Spanish original,’Elite’, and got thrown into its drama and glamor. How else could we vicariously live through the extreme and dangerous lifestyles of Spain’s richest teenagers?

Clearly, the success of the Elite’ is showing as Netflix has renewed the teen drama for a fourth year. Unfortunately, since the show is set in high school along with a few of our favorite characters who graduated in the last season (or was murdered ), there will be significant cast changes for if it comes back.

Release date

Under ordinary conditions, we could have expected the fourth season of’Elite’ after this year, potentially within the last quarter. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, we’re not certain when the cast and crew will get back to filming.

Plot

In the next period of’Elite’, it was disclosed that Polo Villada (Alvaro Rico) was killed. The concluding episode of this season showed the killer was Lucrecia”Lu” Hendrich (Danna Paola). But everyone helped pay for her and they could compose Polo’s murder as a suicide. He had previously confessed to his parents who he had murdered Marina Osuna (Maria Pedraza).

Additionally, as a result of their schemes for Polo to confess, Guzman Osuna (Miguel Bernardeau) and Samuel Domínguez (Itzan Escamilla) were also expelled. After Polo’s murder they was reinstated, but it meant that they would finish college a year later than their peers.

Lu and Nadia Shanaa (Mina El Hammani) set aside their differences and became favorable and ended up moving to New York together. Even though Nadia’s brother, Omar (Omar Ayuso) had determined to go with her, he altered his mind to stay behind with his boyfriend, Ander Muñoz (Aron Piper) who had just defeated character. Meanwhile, it looks like Omar’s parents have accepted him for who he is.

Cast

On May 19, Netflix tweeted: “Go behind the scenes of Elite Season 3 as Ester, Danna, Alvaro, Mina, and Jorge say goodbye” with an edit of Ester Expósito (Carla), Danna Paola (Lu), Álvaro Rico (Polo), Mina El Hammani (Nadia) and Jorge López (Valerio) all tearing up since they spend their last days on set. No, I’m not crying you are.

They all looked in the video confirming that the series has been renewed.