Elite Cast Details & Episode Schedule

- Advertisement -

Elite is a Spanish thriller teen drama web television, which made its debut entry in the international television series portfolio on 5 October 2018. To date, the Series has completed three seasons consisting of 24 episodes. The positive response from the audience around the globe shows that the development showed positive signs for the fourth season of the Series. In this article, I’ll discuss the Elite season 3 cast details and episode schedule.

Carlos Monte and Darío Madrona create the Series. It follows a Thriller, Teen drama genre. The story if the Series mainly focusses on the three working-class teenage students enrolled at the school through a scholarship and their wealthy classmates. The last season of the Series, which ended on 13 March 2020, was well received by the audience bringing huge profit to the production.

Who Are The Cast Included In Elite?

We don’t have any official confirmation about the cast details of the upcoming season. As many might know, the last season of the Series ended recently; we need to wait to get the official confirmation about the cast details of the fourth season of Elite. We provide cast details from the last season of the episode.

Following are the cast included in Elite

María Pedraza as Marina Nunier Osuna,

Itzan Escamilla as Samuel García Domínguez,

Miguel Bernardeau as Guzmán Nunier Osuna,

Miguel Herrán as Christian Varela Expósito ,

Jaime Lorente as Fernando “Nano” García Domínguez,

Álvaro Rico as Leopoldo “Polo” Benavent Villada,

Arón Piper as Ander Muñoz,

Mina El Hammani as Nadia Shanaa ,

Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa,

Ester Expósito as Carla Rosón Caleruega,

Danna Paola as Lucrecia “Lu” Montesinos Hendrich,

Jorge López as Valerio Montesinos Rojas,

Claudia Salas as Rebeca “Rebe” de Bormujo Ávalos,

Georgina Amorós as Cayetana Grajera Pando,

Leïti Sène as Malick,

Sergio Momo as Yeray,

Ramón Esquinas as Ventura Nunier,

Jorge Suquet as Martín,

Ainhoa Santamaría as the police interrogator,

Irene Arcos as Pilar Domínguez,

Abdelatif Hwidar as Yusef Shanaa,

Elisabet Gelabert as Azucena de Muñoz,

Rocío Muñoz-Cobo as Laura Osuna,

Alfredo Villa as Antonio Muñoz,

Farah Hamed as Imán Shanaa,

Lola Marceli as Beatriz Caleruega,

Rubén Martínez as Teodoro Rosón,

Liz Lobato as Andrea,

Marta Aledo as Victoria Pando,

Eva Llorach as Sandra Ávalos,

Jorge Clemente as Alexis

Elite: Episode Schedule

Carla directed by Jorge Torregrossa, written by Darío Madrona, aired on 13 March 2020.

Samuel and Guzmán directed by Jorge Torregrossa, written by Jaime Vaca, aired on 13 March 2020.

Cayetana and Valerio directed by Dani de la Orden, written by Almudena Ocaña, aired on 13 March 2020.

Lu directed by Dani de la Orden, written by Carlos C. Tomé, aired on 13 March 2020.

Ander directed by Jorge Torregrossa, written by Almudena Ocaña, aired on 13 March 2020.

Rebeca directed by Jorge Torregrossa, written by Carlos C. Tomé and Andrés Seara, aired on 13 March 2020.

Nadia and Omar directed by Dani de la Orden, written by Jaime Vaca, aired on 13 March 2020.

Polo diredted by Dani de la Orden, written by Darío Madrona, aired on 13 March 2020.