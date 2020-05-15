Elder scrolls 6 On air dates and everything you must know!

- Advertisement -

There have been past 5 seasons for Elder scrolls and they all were the great hit of their release years. The elder scrolls season 6 was announced in episode 3 in 2018. The fans are expecting something greater out of the new upcoming season. This new season might not get released in recent times and take a little longer to get released, as told by one of the producers.

Since this initial announcement, we haven’t heard much about the game. We’re turning our minds to other questions like where it might be set and, more importantly, when we might finally get to play it. We might as well get the bad news out of the way first – you’re not likely to be playing The Elder Scrolls 6 any time soon. The good news, however, is that it’s been confirmed that it is meant to be coming out after some time.

The leak mentions the year 2024 as a release year timeframe for Elders Scroll season 6, which means it’ll arrive by October 2024 at the earliest.

The cast voices :

Kate Beckinsale … Queen Ayrenn (voice)

Bill Nighy … High King Emeric (voice)

Peter Stormare … Jorunn the Skald King (voice)

Alfred Molina … Abnur Tharn (voice)

They all can be the cast voice this time for the game, and the rest are still untold by the creators.

Elder Scrolls 6 leaks tease a Lord of the Rings-scale battle with orcs. This game is going to be loved by most of the teenagers and adults as well.

The last season of this game was released by the makers in the year 2018, and now it is expected to release in the year 2024 i.e., 4 years later as the creators are planning some new skills and tricks in the game so that it will be loved by not only the teenagers but also the adults.

