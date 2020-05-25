Edge of Tomorrow 2: Is it Coming or Cancelled? Tom Cruise & Emily Blunt Returning? Release Date & Other Updates

- Advertisement -

Edge of Tomorrow is an action-based Hollywood movie that was released in 2014. The film was adapted from a Japanese novel of this name Everything You Need Is Kill, written by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. It was directed by Doug Liman and was a massive hit! It made a gain of over $270 million and fetches $370.5 million!

In April of 2016, the movie was declared, and Doug was delegated to be the film’s Manager. Nearly a year later, it had been announced that both Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt would be there to reprise their roles! But after that, 3 decades after during January of 2019 it had been declared on Doug’s Instagram the film was still in the”early stages”.

So the film is still being developed. Nothing regarding the Release Date was announced, hence there’s nothing much to report on it. All that is stated is that it would be a few years before the movie is released.

The entire cast list hasn’t been announced, but the main characters in the first movie are coming. It had been declared that Tom and Emily are back on the primary stage! Apart from them, the cast is yet to be revealed.

The bar for the sequel was set rather high. Doug said in a meeting that the sequel would be better than the first movie and could”revolutionize how we look at sequels”.

It was also revealed that the movie would function as a prequel to the first one, even though it a prospective sequel.

Due to the current pandemic, production for the film and all the filming needs to have stopped. Is that the team gets back on track and release it ASAP!