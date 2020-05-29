Home Top Stories Edge of Tomorrow 2: Is it Coming or Cancelled? Tom Cruise &...
Top StoriesTV Series

Edge of Tomorrow 2: Is it Coming or Cancelled? Tom Cruise & Emily Blunt Returning? Release Date & Other Updates

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

Edge of Tomorrow is an action-based Hollywood movie that was released in 2014. The film was adapted from a Japanese novel of this name Everything You Need Is Kill, written by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. It was directed by Doug Liman and was a massive hit! It made a gain of over $270 million and fetches $370.5 million!

In April of 2016, the movie was declared, and Doug was delegated to be the film’s Manager. Nearly a year later, it had been announced that both Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt would be there to reprise their roles! But after that, 3 decades after during January of 2019 it had been declared on Doug’s Instagram the film was still in the”early stages”.

Also Read:   Oculus Quest 2 Will Arrive Soon With New Upgrades

So the film is still being developed. Nothing regarding the Release Date was announced, hence there’s nothing much to report on it. All that is stated is that it would be a few years before the movie is released.

The entire cast list hasn’t been announced, but the main characters in the first movie are coming. It had been declared that Tom and Emily are back on the primary stage! Apart from them, the cast is yet to be revealed.

Also Read:   Edge of Tomorrow 2: Is it Coming or Cancelled? Tom Cruise & Emily Blunt Returning? Release Date & Other Updates

The bar for the sequel was set rather high. Doug said in a meeting that the sequel would be better than the first movie and could”revolutionize how we look at sequels”.

Also Read:   Edge Of Tomorrow 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Storyline And All More Update

It was also revealed that the movie would function as a prequel to the first one, even though it a prospective sequel.

Due to the current pandemic, production for the film and all the filming needs to have stopped. Is that the team gets back on track and release it ASAP!

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 2: Launch Date, Specs And More News

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 is launching soon, although Samsung hasn't confirmed its next-gen smartwatch.
Also Read:   Edge Of Tomorrow 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Storyline And All More Update
We raved about its stylish design, reliable fitness attributes, and...
Read more

Splatoon 3 : Gameplay, Release Date And All Latest Updates

Gaming Anand mohan -
Splatoon is just one more of those Nintendo games, open at this instant. It is a third-individual shooter computer game discharged in 2015. From...
Read more

Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Other Updates!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Fantastic Beasts is a dream movie series that's the prequel to the insanely popular Harry Potter series. The movies are composed and produced by...
Read more

Fast & Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Fast & Furious 9 is a forthcoming American action movie directed by Justin Lin. This ninth installment is rushing its way towards its launch. Today,...
Read more

Stranger Things Season 4: Release Dates, Trailer And What Can Be Expected Out Of Season 4

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Stranger Things season 4 already started filming until coronavirus closed the world of TV and film down. You can expect the smash hit show...
Read more

Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Storyline And More Other Updates!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Alita Battle Angel may have received mixed responses from critics, but the film became a fan favorite worldwide and also was a box office...
Read more

Spider Man 3 : Cast, Release Date, Plot And Trailer

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Many of the Spider-Man fans are eagerly awaiting the forthcoming Spider-Man 3 movie! If you're among the fans, then be certain to check out...
Read more

Spotify: Could Save As Much Music As They Want

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
This week Spotify eventually removed the 10,000 tune limit. Formerly, Spotify users can save 10,000 songs and records to their private libraries, but now they...
Read more

‘NCIS’: What Would Have Happened in Season 17 Finale Without Coronavirus Shutdown

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Most NCIS fans are wondering what could have occurred in the Season 17 finale had production on the series not been closed down due...
Read more

The Good Place Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The New Latest Information Here

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Right Place is a series that has a viewership. As it involves a whole lot of comedy elements the play has won the hearts...
Read more
© World Top Trend