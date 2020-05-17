- Advertisement -

Earth’s Moon: The Moon’s mysterious disappearance from the sky in the year 1100 is only becoming an excuse by scientists.

It is believed that volcanic activity on Earth pitched ash high into the skies and obscured Moon’s view.

Researchers suspect a volcano in Japan has been accountable.

Earth’s Moon is a constant. It rises after night and, assuming that you have a view unobstructed by weather or geography, it isn’t easy to miss. You can understand why, in the year 1100, when the Moon appeared to evaporate from the skies, people were quite concerned. The Moon vanishing act was recorded observers, and scientists may have figured out what occurred.

Investigators offer you a satisfying explanation for why the Moon appeared to evaporate in a new study published in Scientific Reports. They believe volcanos on Earth were to blame.

- Advertisement -

A description of the event, composed in the Anglo-Saxon Peterborough Chronicle, paints a clear image of what observers watched when they gazed skyward.

“On the night in May appeared the moon shining bright in the night, and then by little and small its mild diminished, so that, when night came, it was so completely extinguished withal, that neither light, nor orb, nor anything whatsoever of it had been seen,” the account reads. “And so it continued nearly until the afternoon, then seemed shining full and bright. All the night was that the sky quite apparent, and the stars over most of the skies shining very bright.”

Even the Moon, it seemed to those who detected it, disappeared and reappeared before their eyes

while distant stars stayed luminous and bright. That is certainly an unusual occurrence, but the investigators were able to draw on a connection between the sighting and increase inactivity.

The group notes that volcanic substance deposits that would have settled between the years of 1108 and 1113 were discovered in ice samples, pointing out to”forgotten” volcanic activity that can explain the Moon’s abrupt disappearance. Material shot skyward by a volcanic eruption can stay for years, producing what is known as a stratospheric aerosol veil composed of tiny particles that would have obscured the dim glow of the Moon while allowing starlight to penetrate it.

The study also has references to weather that might be attributed to the volcanic ash in the air along with the settling of volcanic debris and accounts of poor crop yields.

It remains unknown precisely what volcano faded, but among the team, suspicions are that in what is now central Japan, Mount Asama might be one of the offenders. Additionally, it is possible there were undocumented eruptions at more than one place, but the jury remains out on that detail.